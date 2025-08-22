Cultural Center "Our Texas" presents Book Fair

Cultural Center “Our Texas” will present their annual Book Fair, an opportunity for book lovers of all ages to discover treasures for the fall season. The fair will feature a selection of used books for kids and adults, including fiction and non-fiction works, adventure stories, cookbooks, travel guides, art books, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Cultural Center - Our Texas
2337 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://ourtx.org/events/book-fair-2025/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
