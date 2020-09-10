Here are the top 6 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend offers opportunities to venture out for some safe, socially distanced fun — especially to enjoy some gripping art openings and a brutally fun flick. Locals can also look for a fierce and fabulous party for our furry friends, plus a local rap legend takes the mic on Thursday night. Some events are in-person, some are virtual, but all promise an upbeat diversion this weekend.

Thursday

Tito’s Made to Order Festival: South

Tito’s, the maker of fine vodka and, as of late, hand sanitizer, now has this virtual music festival which brings DJs, artists, chefs, bartenders and fans together to celebrate music, culture and food. This show, which will feature performances from Bun B, Dierks Bentley, and Morgan Wallen, will benefit World Central Kitchen, with an emphasis on supporting Black-owned restaurants and healthcare workers. Go to the Tito’s Vodka site or its Youtube page to watch. 7 pm.

Friday



Houston PetSet’s Fierce and Fabulous Soirée

For its 16th year of supporting the community's stray and suffering animals, Houston PetSet will honor friend, animal advocate and long-time Houston PetSet supporter Jan Duncan with the inaugural "Angel Award." Of course, due to the ongoing pandemic, this usually fantabulous event will be virtual. Funds raised will support Houston PetSet. Go to its Facebook, YouTube, and event sites to watch. 7 pm.

Fight Club at the Drive-In at Sawyer Yards

It’s hard to believe that, more than 20 years ago, Brad Pitt and Edward Norton starred in a film where they encouraged guys to be rebellious and non-conformist by beating the snot out of each other. David Fincher’s 1999 bruising, alpha-male satire (based on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel) may be one of the most notoriously misunderstood blockbusters (by both its fans and its detractors) ever made. 11 pm.

Saturday

Barbara and Daniel Able: “Reinvention” opening reception at Archway Gallery

Archway Gallery artist Barbara Able will present a series of paintings and collages that were created in response to the strife of COVID-19 and emphasizes the resilience of our community in the face of unprecedented hardships. Her son Daniel will also present work that attempts to follow the emotional arc that he went through during this crisis. On display through Thursday, October 1. Go on the Archway Gallery site or its Facebook Live page to watch. 6:30 pm.

Numbers Virtual 42nd Anniversary Party

Wow, can you believe Numbers, the popular Montrose nightclub and performance venue, has been around for over 40 years? It’s been a spot where punk bands can perform one night, and rappers could rock the mic the next. We’ve even seen swing dancing taught at this place. All profits from this event will go towards general operation/survival costs. Go to DJ Wes Wallace’s Twitch page to watch. 8:30 pm.

Sunday

Erin M. Riley: “A Reminder of Being There” opening day at Jonathan Hopson Gallery

The Jonathan Hopson Gallery will be giving people (by appointment only) a chance to look at the latest work from Erin M. Riley. A fiber artist who makes large-scale tapestries using a centuries-old hand-weaving process, this exhibition will feature Riley’s meticulously crafted, tapestries depicting intimate scenes that reflect on relationships, memories, fantasies, addiction, sexual violence, and trauma. On display through Sunday, December 13. Noon.