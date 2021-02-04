Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

We don't know how they're gonna do it in this 'Rona-filled era, but the Chiefs and the Buccaneers will be going head-to-head for Super Bowl LV this Sunday. Good luck and Godspeed to those teams. If you're catching the Big Game, here is a handy list of restaurants doing delicious Super Bowl takeout.

But if football isn't your bag, no worries, asa plenty of activities vie for your attention. Look for classical concerts, a drive-in classic film, and a fresh farmers market. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, February 4

Frost Bank Drive-Thru Chuck Wagon Lunch

Frost Bank Humble Financial Center will host a Drive-Thru Chuck Wagon lunch to welcome the return of the Humble Rodeo. Of course, we have only one question: there's a Humble Rodeo? (The answer: yes.) They'll be serving sliced brisket with BBQ sauce, potato salad, beans, sliced bread and peach cobbler. A fiddler will perform live music. Come on down and pick up a delicious meal to share with your family at home. 11:30 am.

ROCO Connections: Celebration of Margaret Bonds

The ROCO Connections Series has got a nice, intimate, virtual concert popping off, featuring the music of Margaret Bonds — one of the most prolific Black composers of the 1900s. A previously unknown recording of her performing was discovered in the Mastersons’ collection at Rienzi. So, be prepared to hear her great work, featuring text by Langston Hughes. The concert will also feature returning bass-baritone/ROCO favorite Timothy Jones and Howard Watkins on piano. 7 pm.

Friday, February 5

Houston Grand Opera presents Concert of Arias

Each year, hundreds of young singers audition for a spot in the world-renowned, HGO Studio young-artist training program. Now in its 33rd year, this concert will go live as an interactive livestream.Viewers will have front row, high-definition seats, including backstage action and insights, from the comfort of their very own home. 7:30 pm.

Red Grant at Improv Houston

Red Grant has been a veteran in the Black comedy scene. Of course, he has done appearances on HBO's Def Comedy Jam and BET's Comic View. He has also toured extensively with Katt Williams, even appearing in his concert movie, Katt Williams: American Hustle. But, now, he's doing his own thing, headlining shows like his upcoming two nights at Improv Houston this weekend. We wonder if he has any new bits about morning shows he watches. 7:30 and 9:45 pm (7:30 and 9:30 pm Saturday).

Saturday, February 6

Archway Gallery presents "Regeneration" Virtual Opening & Artist Talk

In this joint exhibition, Carol Berger, Liz Conces Spencer and Gene Hester explore nature’s regenerative force in the face of enormous odds. The works reflect the artists’ concern about the impact of human encroachment, the destruction of habitats, and the planet’s survival. To further support local efforts to protect Houston’s natural habitats, the gallery is partnering with the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, a 155-acre, non-profit urban nature sanctuary which provides education about the natural environment. 6:30 pm.

Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services presents All You Need is Love Virtual Gala

Guests will enjoy this digital lovefest from the comfort of their home. It will be full of home entertainment and surprises, including fundraising that will benefit Seven Acres residents. The gala will honor the Seven Acres and Medallion staff with the Joyce Proler Schechter Spirit of Life Award, recognizing their service to residents and families performed with the highest integrity, particularly during this pandemic. 7 pm.

Sunday, February 7

Sterling Ridge Artisans & Farmers Market

If you feel like getting your farmers' market on this weekend, the Sterling Ridge Village Association has a new one ready to give you. The association's first-ever Artisans and farmers market will feature local area retailers, farmers, specialty produce and food purveyors, as well as arts and crafts, novelty, and other vendors. The event will take place twice a month on Sundays at The Colonnade Shopping Center, over in The Woodlands. 9 am.

Casablanca at The Drive-In off Navigation

Really, what else can you say about the 1942 spy thriller/love story that gave us Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman as two former lovebirds just hitting each other with quote-worthy lines like "We'll always have Paris," or "Here's looking at you, kid." Get revved up foe this classic. 6:30 pm.