The ultimate guide to Houston restaurants doing delicious Super Bowl dining to-go

The Super Bowl matchup has been set. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 7.

The game features lots of intriguing storylines, including Brady dueling the only quarterback who has a remote possibility of surpassing his G.O.A.T. status, Kansas City being the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady and the Patriots did so in 2003 and 2004, and the Bucs being the first team to play the game in their home stadium — admittedly at sharply reduced capacity.

Quick prediction that’s sure to be wrong. The last time we saw Brady in a Super Bowl he played one of the most boring games ever (Patriots 13, Rams 3 in Super Bowl 53). Tampa Bay has a far more powerful offense, but Brady threw picks against Green Bay. Mahomes won't let him off the hook like Aaron Rodgers did. Expect KC to cover the 3.5-point spread, as the quarterback celebrates his second Super Bowl MVP.

Speaking of reduced capacity, Super Bowl parties will naturally be smaller this year. Society isn’t quite ready for large gatherings of people from multiple households, so save loading up the smoker for next season.

Still, Houston restaurants stand ready to offer people options beyond bags of chips and delivery pizza — not that there’s anything wrong with them — for their intimate game-watching festivities. From birria tacos to Indian-spiced lamb chops, this guide offers something for just about every taste. Heck, a family could order food and binge watch Bridgerton instead of watching the game. We won’t tell.

Belly of the Beast

The Mexican-influenced restaurant in Old Town Spring has tacos kits with choice of meat — carnitas, cochinita pibil, pollo asado, birria, or carne asada — plus trimmings like onions, cilantro, limes, salsas, tortillas, and beans. Pre-order online for pickup on game day.

Blood Bros. BBQ

In addition to Dr Pepper-glazed pork ribs and five flavors of smoked wings, the Bellaire barbecue joint offers a pulled pork slider pack ($60) and a Super Pack ($150) that comes with ribs, sausage, wings, and pulled pork sliders.

Bludorn

As part of its year-long effort to raise money for the Southern Smoke Foundation, the Montrose restaurant will offer dishes such as: a dozen wings, with Buffalo, Mississippi comeback, and chili-soy sauce; spinach and artichoke dip with house-made potato chips; fried chicken sandwich; dry-aged burger; and chocolate brownies. Packages for two ($55) and four ($100) must be ordered by Friday, February 5 via Bludorn’s website.

Craft Burger

The Katy burger joint has mix-and-match packs that come with a dozen chicken tenders (regular or hot) and sliders for $36. Add a gallon of frozen daiquiris or margaritas for $32,



Eatsie Boys

The food truck at 8th Wonder Brewery will take 20 percent off all food items purchased during the game, including specials inspired by the teams’ cities and specialty wings.

8th Wonder Brewery and Distillery

The brewery offers 5-liter mini-kegs for $18 or take 20 percent off canned beer to-go between February 5-7. At the distillery, take 20 percent off pre-order bottles of liquor or cocktails for pickup Sunday, February 7.

Fajitas A Go Go

The Upper Kirby restaurant’s Pack Royale ($160) comes with enough beef, chicken, sausage, pulled pork, grilled shrimp, and all the trimmings to feed seven people, plus a quart of queso, a quart of guacamole, two quarts of margarita mix, and free delivery to several inner loop neighborhoods.

Feges BBQ

The Big Game Package ($95) includes a rack of ribs, a dozen smoked wings, 1-pound of brisket of burnt ends, and one quart of smoked queso. Order by February 2 for pickup in Greenway Plaza February 3-5 or at the Urban Harvest Farmers Market February 6.

Fuzzy's Taco Stop

The chain restaurant with four Houston-area locations has taco family meals for groups of four to six ($35) and six to eight ($50) that come with choice of two meats, two sides, chips, salsa, queso, and all the other trimmings. For once, guacamole is included.

Goode Company Taqueria

The Tex-Mex restaurant has Family Fajitas Packs with beef, chicken, or combo fajitas plus all the trimmings for $65 plus tax.

Jax Grill

The burger joint’s Shepherd Drive and Katy locations will offer happy hour all day for those dining in. Those watching at home may purchase chicken tender packs; choose from six pieces for $12.95, 12 pieces for $22.95, or 18 pieces for $30.95.

Mastro’s

The upscale steakhouse’s “Champions” kit includes four raw 8-ounce filets or four raw 16-ounce New York Strip, plus sides and dessert for $170. Add truffle butter for an additional $15, a bottle of Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon for $30, Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon for $40, or Pine Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon for $53.

Monkey’s Tail

The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Bar of the Year winner has three game day packs designed to feed a group: a taco box ($24) with choice of two meats and either eight flour or 12 corn tortillas; a burger box ($32) with four double cheeseburgers and two fries; and a wing box ($36) with two dozen wings and choice of two sauces plus fries.

The Original Ninfa’s

Both the Navigation and Uptown locations offer a game day package for six ($150) that includes; a pint red salsa, guacamole, and queso; 1 dozen mini chicken flautas; 1 dozen beef fajita sliders, and 1 dozen chicken adobo skewers. Add a gallon of margaritas for $85.

The Patio at The Pit Room

The Montrose bar is serving crawfish every weekend, including Super Bowl Sunday. Get 1-pound for $9.95, 3-pounds for $27, or The Feast — 3-pounds of crawfish, two snow crab clusters, and a pound of shrimp — for $58. All boils include corn, potatoes, mushrooms, and andouille sausage. Available for dine-in and to-go.

Pondicheri

James Beard Award finalist Anita Jaisinghani’s Super Bowl offerings include Madras Chicken Wings (twice roasted in black pepper, amchur, and tamarind chutney, 24 for $35), Vindaloo Ribs (two whole Colorado lamb rib racks marinated in warm Goan spices and served with Pondi salad, desi fries, brussel sprouts, tamarind dipping sauce and cheese uttapum, $100), Kalonji Lamb Chops (two dozen grilled lamb chops rubbed with a masala of kalonji, clove, and black pepper, $110). In addition a game night package for four comems with lamb chops, chicken wings, Desi fries, and more for $90.

Rainbow Lodge

The elegant restaurant in Lazybrook/Timbergrove offers a range of game day options, including smoked duck gumbo ($16/qt), bison and black bean chili ($16/qt), pecan-smoked, bacon-wrapped quail breast ($22 for 6 or $40 for 12), roasted poblano queso with spiced buffalo picadillo ($9/pt), wild game sliders ($18 for 6/$35 for 12), and pulled pork sliders ($18 for 6/$35 for 12).

Rosie Cannonball

The Montrose restaurant has two game day options for pizza lovers. The first is a DIY kit that includes all the ingredients necessary to bake pepperoni, cacio e pepe, and three cheese pizzas, plus a green salad and six assorted cookies. Alternatively, order a package for pickup Sunday afternoon that includes the three pizzas prepared and ready-to-eat. Both options are $68. Add cocktails kits, cheese and charcuterie plates from sister concept Montrose Cheese & Wine, and more for additional fees.

State Fare

Both locations of the Texas comfort food restaurant have a to-go party box ($45) that includes: Frito Pie with Texas chili, cheddar, queso, and more; pickle dip with BBQ chips; and guacamole and tortilla chips. Add a 2-pound bucket of smoked wings for $16 or a margarita kit for $36.



Sticky's Chicken

Sticky's Chicken is offering Buy One, Get One half-off on Super Bowl trays for pre-orders placed by Friday, Feb. 5. Options include 25 pieces for $30, 50 pieces for $55 and 75 pieces for $65 in one of four flavors: Asian Tings, SLAB (Spicy Loud And Bangin'), Shallot, and Original Sticky's. Chicken Over Rice and Karaage Over Rice Tray options include $100 for small (10-15 servings) and $125 for large (35-40 servings). Call or email getstickys@gmail.com to place orders.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

The Tex-Mex restaurant has a number of game day options including combo fajitas ($150), chicken enchiladas ($110), and cheese enchiladas ($90). Add tamales (12 for $20), queso, guacamole, margaritas, and more.

Tacodeli

The Austin-based restaurant’s Super Brazo Fuerte Queso Kits ($26) comes with 16-ounce queso, Akaushi picadillo, guacamole, pico de gallo, and a large bag of tortilla chips. The queso kit is $26 and available at all locations. Pre-order until Wednesday, February 3 for pickup Saturday, February 6 or Sunday, February 7.

Tacos A Go Go

Get free delivery with the purchase of any Go Go Taco and Margarita Pack ($59.99), a package that includes chips and salsa, meat, and fixings for eight tacos, plus rice and beans, sopapillas, and a half-gallon of margaritas.

Tony’s

The fine dining restaurant’s bistro menu offers a number of options for pickup on Saturday, February 6. They include: dill-dusted crunchy chicken bites with IPA dipping sauce; chili; wagyu sliders; pigs in the blanket; and Parmesan fries.

Treebeards

The recently-opened Memorial location has a package for eight ($95) that comes with chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, French bread, crab and shrimp queso and chips, and 32-ounce margarita.

Tumble 22

The Austin-based hot chicken restaurant will serve its chicken picnic special for four ($25) that comes with choice of 12 crispy tenders of 8 pieces of bone-in chicken with choice of heat level, two sides, and mini pie. Pre-orders recommended.

UB Preserv

Chef Nick Wong’s snack pack to-go ($65) for two features: pork nachos, Japanese egg salad sando, cold fried chicken with bacon ranch, saag paneer dip, fried pork ribs, and DIY ice cream cookie sandwiches. Order by 5 pm on January 31 for pickup February 7 between 11 am and 1 pm.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Up in Spring, the Cajun-inspired sports bar has a “Tailgate To-Geaux bundle” ($50) that includes: boudin balls, Cajun Queseaux, cheeseburger sliders, and boneless wings. Designed to be a starter for up to eight people, the bundle can be ordered online for pickup at the restaurant.