Hermann Park continues its quest to be more environmentally friendly with the introduction of two new electric locomotives on the historic train ride. They begin operation this weekend. It is the first upgrade to the trains since 2008.
“The introduction of the electric trains to the Park represents a leap forward in our commitment to environmental stewardship and visitor experience,” said Hermann Park Conservancy president and CEO Cara Lambright. “We are deeply grateful to ExxonMobil and the McGovern Foundation for their generous support, which not only preserves but elevates the Hermann Park Railroad as a premier attraction for visitors of all ages.”
Riding the rails through the park has been a part of Houstonians’ visits to the Houston Zoo, Museum of Natural Science, and McGovern Gardens since 1957. Children especially love the chance to tour the grounds in carriages drawn by the miniature locomotives.
The two new electric engines are designed to look like 1863 C.P. Hunting locomotives, just as the previous trains on the railroad did. The biggest difference riders will notice is smoother travel and a lack of fumes blowing back.
Updating the trains was made possible through the sponsorship of ExxonMobil and the John P. McGovern Foundation. Each institution was allowed to name the trains, resulting in the The ExxonMobil Express and the Dr. Jack Express. The latter is named after John McGovern, an allergist whose stewardship of the park with his wife, Katherine, has been responsible for many improvements the area over the years.
“The McGovern Foundation is delighted to dedicate one of the new electric locomotives,” said Julia Mitchell of the John P. McGovern Foundation. “The Foundation supported the original upgrade to the railroad in 2008. We cannot wait to wave to the thousands of smiling Houstonians enjoying their rides in the Park with the Dr. Jack Express leading the way!”
Not to be outdone, ExxonMobil is sponsoring Ride the Rails week. Admission to the railroad will be free from August 31 to September 6, 2024. It’s an excellent chance to sample the benefits of electric vehicles in public spaces.
The switch to electric locomotives compliments the six years of green upgrades to the nearby Houston Zoo for its centennial celebration. The new Birds of the World exhibit includes a state-of-the-art aviary with upgraded irrigation systems for water conservation and new electric infrastructure that helps the zoo save 50,000 kwh per year.
In April, the park debuted the Commons, a 26-acre section features new playgrounds, hiking trails, and renovations to the Historic Fannin Pavilion. Taken together, going to the Hermann Park complex of attractions has never been greener.