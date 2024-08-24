What's Eric Eating Episodes 400 and 401
Astros star Lance McCullers, Jr. and partners dish on their buzzy cafe
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” CultureMap editor Eric Sandler is joined by the three men behind Maven Coffee + Cocktails and Rex Hospitality Group — local entrepreneur Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa, chef Nicolás “Nico” Baizán de Aldecoa, and Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr. — to discuss their growing business. Initially founded as a wholesale business that sells cold brew concentrate to restaurants and bars, Maven now includes a bar at Minute Maid Park, stands at Toyota Center, and a coffee shop and cafe at the Thompson Hotel.
The conversation begins with McCullers explaining how he began to explore coffee shops nationwide while traveling with the Astros. After meeting de Aldecoa, the two decided to team up to open a coffee shop that leveraged de Aldecoa’s experience in the coffee business via his family’s ownership of Cadeco Industries. They recruited Baizán, a talented chef whose resume includes senior positions working for superstar chef José Andrés.
All of that experience might seem excessive for a hotel’s coffee shop, but McCullers explains that the group has grand plans. They’ll soon open a restaurant and bar in Sawyer Yards that expands the Maven brand. To further drive that growth, Rex Hospitality recently recruited former Underbelly Hospitality president Nina Quincy to serve as its president.
Prior to the interview, Sandler had the opportunity to preview some of the dishes Baizán is developing for the restaurant, including fried chicken livers with caviar, ceviche, and braised pork cheeks. Given the chef’s pedigree working at Michelin-starred restaurants, including Andrés two-star Minibar, Sandler asks if a spot in the famous guidebook is one of the group’s goals for the new restaurant.
“I think that the Michelin guide, that’s the top. That’s what you strive for. It’s a recognition of hard work [and] excellence. As long as we don’t lose ourselves and lose our consumer and customer-forward mentality, I think we should go for one whether it’s at Maven or a different concept,” McCullers says. “Nico obviously has the skills and the pedigree. For us, it would be more about maintaining our quality-over-anything mantra and our consumer-first mindset. If we can be recognized, why would you not want to do that?”
Listen to the full interview to hear McCullers provide an update on his future with the Astros, among other topics.
On this week’s other episode, Sandler and co-host Monica Danna discuss the news of the week. Their topics include Truth BBQ opening in NRG Stadium, Hungry’s opening its new location in the Tanglewood/Briargrove area, and whether they plan to visit the Malibu Barbie Cafe.
In the restaurants of the week segment, Danna and Sandler discuss their recent meals at two steakhouses. First, they make a long overdue visit to downtown’s Guard & Grace, where they try the signature “Millionaire Fajitas.” Then, they share first impressions of Turner’s Cut, the ultra-luxurious new restaurant from Berg Hospitality.
