12 Houston happy hours serving deals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner
Enjoy a drink at Houston’s numerous bars and restaurants — in this economy?
It can be expensive to dine out these days, but Houstonians love a good cocktail — especially at a discount. With so many choices, even the most frugal diner can find an affordable happy hour in this city. Here’s a roundup of some current favorites, including happy hours with deals on dishes we know you’ll want to try.
1891 American Eatery & Bar
The charming eatery in the Heights dishes up flavorful $8 bites on its happy hour menu such as grilled elote and Korean BBQ fried cauliflower. Drinks include $5 draft beers and $6 premium wells. Happy hour at 1891 is Monday through Thursday from 3-6 pm with a reverse happy hour on Friday and Saturday from 9-11 pm.
Artisans
The luxurious French restaurant makes an effort to elevate everything, even during its “social hour” with $11 cocktails, $10 wines by the glass and “les petites bouchees” (that’s “small bites” for those of us who skipped French in high school). On the social hour menu, you’ll find le croque monsieur with foie gras on brioche for $14 and tuna crudo with caviar for $16. Artisans’ happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3-7 pm.
Benny Chows
Grab the gang and head to this happy hour inspired by Cantonese traditions with easy-to-share dishes, such as $8 crystal shrimp dumplings, $6 vegetable pot stickers, and $10 smoked brisket egg rolls. The Dark Hemingway Daiquiri is one of the several $12 cocktails you can order, along with $25 wine selections or a bottle of sake. Happy hour is weekdays from 4=7 pm in the Benny Chows indoor bar or outdoor patio. Here's a sneak peek courtesy of Natalie at It's Not Hou It's Me.
Granger’s
Take advantage of happy hour pricing to sample the new Museum District restaurant’s menu, with bites like the pan-seared prime filet tips with horseradish whipped potatoes for $14. Wash it all down with $2 off wine by the glass and draft beers. Happy hour is every day from 3 pm to 6 pm.
La Mexicana
Breakfast never looked happier with this Montrose restaurant’s Jump Start Happy Hour. From 7-9 am on Mondays through Saturdays, get a $4.95 mimosa, $7 Bloody Mary, or a $8.75 top shelf El Jimador margarita among other drink deals at La Mexicana.
Melting Pot Houston
The “Down to Fondue” happy hour is worth melting over with beer and wine specials, $8 cocktails, and cheese or chocolate fondue for two for $13. Melting Pot’s happy hour is available only in the bar on weekdays from 4:30-6 pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 4-6 pm, and every day from 9 pm to close.
Monkey’s Tail
Long happy hours are ideal with Houston’s traffic, and Monkey Tail’s delivers deals from 4-7 pm Monday through Friday. Peruse the menu for the drinks with a monkey icon next to it — these are only $7 during happy hour, along with $1 off bottles and cans of beer and $2 off all wine. Sip on cocktails such as the Pepino Sour with vodka, cucumber, lime, chamoy, and tajin.
PKL Social
They say pickleball is the way to find love, so this sporty spot’s “Rally Hour” could result in drinks and a date. After all that flirting and smashing, enjoy $2 off all cocktails and wine by the glass, $5 Big Ass Beers (that’s a 24 ounce domestic draft), and 25 percent off snacks like fried pickles and crispy Brussels sprouts. It’s available all day on Mondays and 3-6:30 pm Tuesday through Friday.
Prime 131
This Timbergrove steakhouse and sushi bar keeps it old school with its happy hour menu that contains cocktails such as the Tequila Sunrise and the Cosmopolitan, both $10. Beer and wine specials and appetizers such as Scottish salmon crudo, fire-roasted beets, and a Dragon Roll that's made with shrimp tempura, jumbo crab salad, mango, and avocado round out the happy hour menu, which is offered from 4-6 pm on weekdays.
Ready Room
The cozy lounge recently began opening its doors on Tuesdays, and to celebrate is offering an all-day happy hour. Order handcrafted cocktails like a $12 Espresso Martini, $9 Old Fashioned or $9 Aperol Spritz. Happy hour is all day Tuesdays and 5- 7 pm Wednesdays through Saturdays.
The Warwick
What’s not to love about a lunchtime happy hour? The Warwick’s happy hour is Monday through Friday and runs from 11 am to 7 pm. The upscale Galleria-area restaurant’s 7 for $7 cocktail offering includes concoctions like a Tito's Lemon Drop Martini and Maker's Mark Old Fashioned.
Thirteen
James Harden’s restaurant has happy hour specials such as the Akari Nashwith with Ketel One Peach Orange Blossom and sparkling wine for $13, and the wagyu beef dumplings for $13. You can also partake in happy hour hookah for $20. Happy hour is Wednesday through Friday from 5-8 pm, and reservations are encouraged.