River Oaks steakhouse shutters due to dispute and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the hottest Houston news of the week, including the upcoming closures of a prominent steakhouse and a Heights wine bar. Plus, a preview of what's coming to Memorial Park in 2027.
1. 'Contractual dispute' compels closure of prime River Oaks steakhouse. One of Houston’s most prominent steakhouses is closing its only inner loop outpost. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will shutter its location in the River Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, January 24.
2. Staple Heights wine bar and restaurant will shutter after 6 years. A wine bar and restaurant in the Heights is coming to the end of a six-year run. Mutiny in the Heights will close on January 31.
3. New Houston nightclub shakes up downtown with salsa dancing and yoga classes. After opening quietly last month in the former Prohibition space, Clandestina will bring a little Latin flair to downtown when it celebrates its grand opening on Saturday, January 17.
Clandestina is now open in downtown Houston. Courtesy of Clandestina
4. Houston sandwich pop-up presses forward with a brick-and-mortar home. A popular Houston sandwich pop-up has found a brick-and-mortar home. Known for its Brazilian and Cuban sandwiches, Yuma has claimed the former Ninja Ramen space (4219 Washington Ave.) for a new restaurant that will open this spring.
5. Memorial Park previews new playground and visitor's center coming in 2027. Nearly a year after announcing the restoration of the old Camp Logan as Memorial Groves, Memorial Park Conservancy has unveiled additional information on the new playground and visitor center that will be on site, as well as improvements to a walking trail.