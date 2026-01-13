Memorial Groves restoration
Memorial Park previews new playground and visitor's center coming in 2027
Nearly a year after announcing the restoration of the old Camp Logan as Memorial Groves, a section of Memorial Park that honors Houston's World War I veterans, Memorial Park Conservancy (MPC) unveiled additional information on the new playground and visitor center that will be on site, as well as improvements to a walking trail. The new details come on the heels of a $7.5 million donation from the Jerold B. Katz Foundation.
“We are deeply honored to be a part of this landmark project that will help bring Houston’s extraordinary history to life,” said Evan H. Katz, president of the Jerold B. Katz Foundation, in a statement. “Memorial Groves will offer a powerful place of reflection and learning – one that thoughtfully connects past and present, honoring service and sacrifice while strengthening the park’s role as a resilient, vibrant public space for generations to come.”
The donation will help fund the Camp Logan Playground, an innovative space for children that will draw on aspects of World War I training. Kids can play in oversized soldier helmets, talk through a tube shaped like an old camp bugle, and climb over giant army crates and a reproduction of hardtack, the "hard bread" fed to soldiers at the front. Each feature has real World War I insignias carved into them, giving visitors a chance to learn about the symbolism of the war. Designed by the Canadian company Earthscape, the playground will be located near the southern parking lot within easy distance of the picnic pavilion.
The visitor center, designed by Moody Nolan, will be located at the primary entrance to the park on the north side. It will house both exhibit spaces and MCP offices. The former will educate visitors about Camp Logan and Houston's role in World War I. A large breezeway between the two areas will welcome visitors into Memorial Groves. The Texas Historical Commission will provide historical markers to supplement the exhibition materials.
There's lots to learn about. From 1917 to 1919, Camp Logan trained roughly 70,000 men for service in WWI. Some 200 women were also employed at the camp, mostly as nurses and physical therapists for the wounded. In 1918, Black soldiers stationed at Camp Logan rioted against abuse and unfair incarceration from the all-white Houston Police Department.
The park's 3-mile Seymour Lieberman Trail (SLT) will also be upgraded. Approximately .7 miles of the popular running/walking trail will be moved further away from Memorial Loop Drive to allow for planting of new trees. As they mature, the trees will provide more shade for people using the trail.
“Significant enhancements will be made to the SLT within the Memorial Groves project area while maintaining the overall distance of the 3-mile loop,” MPC president and CEO Chris Ballard said. “This is one of the nation’s most popular running trails and one of Memorial Park’s top amenities. The upgrades we’re making will be enjoyed by the nearly 10,000 people who use this trail daily.”
Construction on Memorial Groves is expected top begin this year and be finished in 2027. The total cost of the project is $50.5 million, as is funded in part by the Kinder Foundation ($10 million), John L. Nau III ($7.5 million), Brown Foundation ($7.5 million) and now the Katz Foundation ($7.5 million).