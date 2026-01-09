Mutiny on the White Oak
Staple Heights wine bar and restaurant will shutter after 6 years
A wine bar and restaurant in the Heights is coming to the end of a six-year run. Mutiny in the Heights will close on January 31.
In an email to the restaurant’s supporters, co-owner Mark Ellenberger writes that rising costs for ingredients, insurance, and labor contributed to the decision to close Mutiny. “The closing is driven by increased costs and the traffic just did not sustain the operation,” he writes in response to CultureMap’s request for comment about the decision.
He also thanked Mutiny’s customers for their support. “You weren’t just customers. You were the familiar faces who stopped in after work, the couples who always sat at the same table, the friends who brought visiting family ‘to their spot.’ You celebrated birthdays here, toasted milestones, celebrated wedding receptions, had first dates, and made this place feel alive.”
Ellenberg and his wife Emily Trout opened Mutiny Wine Room in January 2020 as a companion to Kagan Cellars, their award-winning winery. It featured selection from boutique wineries that produced between 500 and 5,000 cases per year. Patrons could sample more than 30 by-the-glass options along with an extensive selection of bottles.
Food has always been part of Mutiny’s offerings. Originally, the restaurant served California cuisine, but last year it changed its name to Mutiny in the Heights and adopted a more family-friendly menu that includes a burger, meatballs, and steak frites.
Between now and January 31, Ellenberger writes that Mutiny will run specials for up to 50-percent off wines for both dine-in and to-go. Details about an anniversary/farewell on January 22 will be shared on social media.
As for the future, Ellenberger explains that he’ll continue to focus on Kagan Cellars, including launching a wine club. “We will also keep our hand in the hospitality sector through our investment in Stella Kenwood in Sonoma, CA.”
Elsewhere in the Heights, The Kid, a craft beer and burger concept from the owners of The Flying Saucer, quietly closed at the end of the year, Chron reports. Earlier this week, Rocket Farm Restaurants announced it will replace it’s Tex-Mex restaurant Superica with a casual steakhouse called Star Rover.