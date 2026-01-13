Cuban fusion
Houston sandwich pop-up presses forward with a brick-and-mortar home
A popular Houston sandwich pop-up has found a brick-and-mortar home. Known for its Brazilian and Cuban sandwiches, Yuma has claimed the former Ninja Ramen space (4219 Washington Ave.) for a new restaurant that will open this spring.
Yuma takes inspiration from the heritage of its owners, husband-and-wife duo Mike Hartley and Miriam Leek-Meira. Chef Hartley brings experience from his time as the executive sous chef of Brasserie 19, while Leek-Meira brings a passion for introducing Houstonians to Brazilian cuisine that transcends the familiar churrascaria steakhouse experience that’s served at restaurants such as Fogo de Chao and Chama Gaucha.
“We have so, so much more to offer,” Leek-Meira said in a statement. “We have amazing fruits, we eat other meats, we have amazing seafood, and we even eat vegetables, so I’m really excited to introduce people to what I grew up eating in Brazil through the prism of the Cuban sandwich.”
At the heart of the restaurant’s menu will be the sandwiches that have powered Yuma’s pop-ups, all of which are served on bread that’s baked in-house. They include a classic Cuban sandwich, the Sampa Gallo chicken sandwich, and the A Caipira, a Brazilian take on a cheesesteak. The menu also includes croquettes, Pastel de Bife (Brazilian beef empanadas), and Pão de Queijo, the craveable Brazilian cheese rolls.
Yuma also creates sandwiches inspired by other cultures, such as the Vietnamese-style El Penny Cubano Banh Mi — made with mojo pork and ham that’s topped with Gruyere, garlic aioli, pate, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, and jalapeno. In November, Yuma served the Leftover Gringo, a Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich made with roast turkey; a casserole-style sauce made with Catupiry, corn, and tinga; Peruvian pearl peppers; and Gruyère.
“This concept is one-of-a-kind but also approachable, much like this amazing city that we live in,” Hartley said. “Miriam and I have set out to create something completely unique, and we are excited to share it with everyone. We love the location, and want to ride the balance between new and exciting, combined with comforting and familiar.”
For the restaurant, the couple worked with Nancy’s Hustle bartender Jamie Diaz to create Brazilian and Cuban-inspired cocktails centered around cachaca and rum.
While the restaurant is under construction, Yuma will continue to hold pop-ups around Houston. Confirmed dates include Bobcat Teddy’s on January 17 and 19; Axelrad every Thursday in January; and Catbirds every Wednesday in January. It will also serve lunch at Third Place on February 7.