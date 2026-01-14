let's dance
New Houston nightclub shakes up downtown with salsa dancing and yoga classes
Downtown recently welcomed a new venue dedicated to adding a little theatricality to Houston’s nightlife scene. After opening quietly last month in the former Prohibition space (1008 Prairie St.), Clandestina will bring a little Latin flair to downtown when it celebrates its grand opening this Saturday, January 17.
Owner Issac Hendrix has been a nightclub promoter for many years, leading events at venues such as Clutch, Bottled Blonde, Aura, and Lincoln. He sees Clandestina as an opportunity to bring something different to Houston.
“There aren’t many Latin-infused cocktail places. It made me want to create something like that for everybody,” Hendrix tells CultureMap. “I want to bring something of quality that’s fun for people. Not so much about the image of having fun but actually people dancing.”
Part of when sets Clandestina apart is the location’s theatrical stage. Hidden behind a bookcase in the front bar area — its clandestine nature inspired the venue’s name — it will allow the venue to host performances by dance troupes, DJs, and even movie nights that will feature classic films like the Wizard of Oz or Beetlejuice paired with themed food and drinks.
The front lounge/dining room will have its own DJs playing different music. In February, Hendrix aims to roll out weekend brunch service.
Mostly, Hendrix wants people to dance. On Friday nights, Clandestina will host a salsa class beginning at 8 pm.
The club also has a wellness focus. On the third Saturday of every month, it will host daytime events such as yoga or pilates classes with matcha and coffee. A portion of proceeds will benefit a different local nonprofit each month.
Saturday’s grand opening will bring all of these elements together. A wellness event, including a pilates class, will run from 12-5 pm with Clandestina making a donation to location breast cancer nonprofit The Rose. A reception from 6-10 pm will feature DJs and cocktails. From 10 pm-2 am, the energy gets turned up with fire dancers, percussion, and a saxophonist.