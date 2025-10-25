Calling all Houston history and memorabilia enthusiasts. The late Sylvester Turner — who served as the city’s mayor for two terms beginning in 2016 and was a sitting congressman for the 18th District when he died in March — was a stylish man with eclectic taste. From October 24-26, fans and mourners will have the opportunity to view and shop thousands of his belongings spanning everything from his alligator shoes to a Texas flag that traveled all the way to the International Space Station.
Town and Country Estate Sales owner Penny Millican has the inside scoop on what Houstonians should know about the estate sale.
“I want to invite people to come,” says Millican. “If they’d like to purchase a little memory or something about Sylvester Turner, or a piece of Houston history, this is the time to do it.”
For anyone wondering about any potential sticker shock, prices begin at only $4!
Millican’s Top Picks
Turner was a huge fan of sculpture, collecting over 50 works by artist Thomas Blackshear. “He had historical figures, religious figures, mythological figures — there is even a photo of [Turner] with Blackshear,” says Millican. Shoppers will also find busts of MLK Jr., President Obama, and tons of photos, prints, and paintings.
Millican also notes that the sale offers over 150 awards, civic organization plaques, and presentation fountain pens. A ceremonial decanter from the Texas, New Mexico Power Company, complete with four glasses and housed in a velvet-lined server is another top pick. Along with countless glass and crystal barware pieces, Turner had a collection of over 100 shot glasses (just $4 each!) from his travels: “Everything from his time at Harvard to his trip to Dubai,” adds Millican.
Looking for something out of this world? Find a small Texas flag that hitched a ride to the International Space Station on Space X 16, mounted over a photo of NASA. If Space Jam is more of the vibe, a pair of former Houston Rocket James Harden’s (unworn!) signed sneakers will be sure to make an impression.
Select pieces of Turner’s furniture are on offer as well, like pairs of cozy reading chairs to pair with any of the over 100 signed and dedicated first-edition books from his collection—along with some of his reading glasses.
Shop Sylvester's Closet
Turner was nothing if not stylish. “He was a dapper dresser,” says Millican. Racks of bespoke Italian suits and dress shirts, sportswear, and cuff links are there to shop, along with numerous hats and ball caps. Rodeo fans will find an impressive assortment of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo belt buckles to choose from as well. Don’t forget to pair that belt buckle with a pair of boots, or perhaps any number of alligator shoes, or sneakers even — all size 9.5.
Pricing
Most items range from $35-$750, with clothing priced from $8-$100. Some specific outliers are worth mentioning, such as a $1,500 Issac & Moore backpack, still new in its case, an $850 clock, and a large portrait of Turner for $550.
Sale Details
The sale will take place at Millican’s Town and Country Estate Sales showroom on the edge of Bellaire in Southwest Houston from Friday, October 24, through Sunday, October 26. Note that showroom sales happen once a month, usually for clients from deed-restricted neighborhoods that prohibit estate sales, so keep an eye out for future sales. Retailers are welcome, but must present their Tax ID for any exemptions.
The building has 14 dedicated parking spots, but Millican shares that her fellow warehouse neighbors are generous with allowing any overflow. Visitors will find legal street parking along Braeburn Drive.
The showroom allows approximately 35 visitors at a time, so expect a line. Shoppers may want to bring umbrellas, wear hats, pack sunscreen, and, of course, bring water to make the waiting easier. Bathrooms are available for use, and the store has ramps for wheelchair access.
Town and Country provides boxes, bags, and packing supplies. Payment options include Zelle, Venmo, all major credit cards, and cash.
Town and Country Estate Sales, 7700 Renwick St. Suite 1-A, Houston. Hours: Friday and Saturday, 8 am-4 pm; Sunday, 11 am-4 pm.