Galveston, oh Galveston
Houston-based media group establishes new bureau in Galveston County
A Houston-based media company is expanding its coverage of the greater Houston area. Houston Public Media (HPM) announced the creation of the Galveston County News Bureau on Tuesday, May 26.
“This bureau allows us to deepen our connection to Galveston County and provide the kind of community-focused journalism our audiences have told us they value and trust us to deliver,” said Josh Adams, associate vice president and general manager, Houston Public Media. “Galveston County is an important and growing part of Southeast Texas, and we are committed to covering the issues, people and developments shaping its future.”
This endeavor is the second news bureau launched by HPM outside of Harris County. The organization created a Fort Bend County News Bureau in 2023 as a way to keep up to date on one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. The Galveston County News Bureau will follow suit. Not only is Galveston County a hub of news and culture, it has the third-largest listener population for HPM's news and talk station, News 88.7. Located just south of Houston, what happens on the island is often deeply connected to the Bayou City.
“Stories emerging from Galveston County have an impact on the entire region,” said Scott Flannigan, senior director of news, Houston Public Media. “We will focus on stories that hold elected and appointed officials accountable, examine how transportation, health care, infrastructure, and job growth are being managed, and highlight the people who live and work in the county.”
HPM reporter Julianna Washburn will serve as the the embedded journalist. Though she just joined HPM in November 2025, Washburn has been a journalist since graduating from the University of Georgia in 2023. Previously, she worked for KAMC News in Lubbock and Community Impact covering education.
The expansion is a welcome sign of health for HPM. Like many public broadcasters, it was hit hard by the elimination of federal funding passed by the U.S. Congress in 2025. However, it rallied through donations from companies like H-E-B earlier this year, raising $3.2 million. HPM reaches a combined audience of nearly 3 million people across 19 counties, making it one of the largest public media organizations in the United States.