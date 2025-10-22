weekend event planner
Here are the 14 best things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend is mostly about food and frights.
On the culinary side, we got a steak championship, a tasting fair in Cypress, and a hot-chicken present courtesy of the man they call Champagne Papi. As we brace for Halloween next weekend, Houston SPCA, Houston Premium Outlets, and Karbach Brewing Co. will be hosting some spooktacular throwdowns.
So, go out, have a good time, and see if you can make it last forever.
Thursday, October 23
Drake’s Birthday at Dave’s Hot Chicken
For the third year in a row, Dave’s Hot Chicken will celebrate the birthday of hip-hop/pop star Drake (who became an investor five years ago) with a free slider at all Dave's Hot Chicken locations. The hook-up is for anyone who comes by their local Dave’s and scans their Dave’s Hot Chicken app. It’s only available when visiting the restaurant, not via online ordering or through third-party delivery services. 11 am.
DiningOut presents RARE Steak Championship
DiningOut’s annual RARE Steak Championship features more than 25 local restaurants, putting forth their best steak dishes, to battle it out for the championship title. Attendees 21 and up can sample unlimited steak dishes from celebrated chefs from around Houston. Along with a panel of judges who cast their votes for Critic’s Choice, guests have an opportunity to vote for People’s Choice. The evening is rounded out with live entertainment, photo ops, and a festive award ceremony. 6 pm.
Theatre Under the Stars presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Six eccentric spellers, quirky grown-ups, and one unforgettable champion take center stage in the musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. At every performance, four guest spellers will be called up to jump in, spell it out, and compete in the Bee. The fast-paced, laugh-out-loud show promises big laughs, bigger feels, and a spelling bee experience audiences won’t forget. Through Sunday, November 2. 7:30 pm (8 pm Saturday; 2 and 8 pm Sunday).
Friday, October 24
Anya Tish Gallery presents "End of an Era" opening reception
Anya Tish Gallery will present "End of an Era," a commemorative group show that will bring together artists who have shaped and defined the gallery’s program, presenting an expansive range of works. Beyond the artworks themselves, the exhibition honors the vision, artistry, and lasting relationships that have guided the gallery through the years. It celebrates decades of creativity, collaboration, and community while marking the beginning of the gallery’s final chapter. The exhibition will remain open by appointment only through December 31. 6 pm.
Houston SPCA presents Howl-O-Ween Ball
The Houston SPCA’s annual Howl-O-Ween Ball is an evening benefitting animals in need. Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour, a seated dinner, rescue stories, and auctions, including a relaxing week in Puerto Vallarta and a $10,000 diamond necklace. The celebration concludes with an exclusive after-party featuring desserts, cocktails, and adoptable puppies & kittens. This year’s theme, Into the Haunted Forest, will transport attendees into an immersive world of beauty and intrigue. 6:30 pm.
Houston Grand Opera presents Porgy and Bess
It’s been 50 years since Houston Grand Opera first presented the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, restoring the “folk opera” to its creators’ full original vision in a landmark production that earned HGO both a Tony and a Grammy. Set in the Jim Crow South, the opera shares the story of Porgy, a disabled beggar, and Bess, a woman struggling with addiction, who fall in love. Porgy and Bess offers an unforgettable portrayal of resilience, community, love, and hope against all odds. Through Sunday, November 15. 7 pm (2 pm Sunday).
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Köln 75
Pianist Keith Jarrett’s legendary performance in January 1975 nearly didn’t happen. Based on a true story, Köln 75 follows how the concert was conceived and orchestrated by the efforts of an up-and-coming teenage promoter (German actress Mala Emde). Her enthusiasm set her to multitasking — from organizing the concert venue (the Cologne Opera House) to promoting the event and selling the tickets to convincing Jarrett to perform when the Bösendorfer Imperial Grand piano he was promised was nowhere to be found. 7 pm.
Saturday, October 25
Houston Premium Outlets presents the Spook-tacular Halloween Event
This weekend, little witches, ghosts, and ghouls are invited to haunt Houston Premium Outlets in Cypress for a frighteningly good time at the Spook-tacular Halloween Event. The family-friendly event will celebrate the spooky season complete with pumpkin decorating for the first 150 guests, balloon art, face painting, costume contest, trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, festive photo opps and many more thrills. Noon.
A Taste of Cy-Fair
A Taste of Cy-Fair will feature offerings from dozens of local restaurants, celebrating the very best of Cy-Fair and Houston’s culinary scene. Attendees will enjoy samples of dishes and treats from favorites like Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood, Whataburger, and more. In addition to the food, guests can also sip on a wide variety of wines and sample dozens of craft beers. The event will feature live music, with Randy Hulsey performing on the main stage and Nate Gordon setting the vibe in the VIP area. 4 pm.
Majic Under The Stars featuring Keith Sweat and more
Majic 102.1 FM (aka the designated radio station played during local cookouts) is returning to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this weekend for Majic Under the Stars. Keith Sweat, everybody’s favorite New Jack Swing-singing uncle, will be headlining. For more throwback sounds, we also have performances from ‘90s R&B girl group Xscape and the Marvin Gaye-sounding October London. And, for the brothas and sistas who love line dancing, Louisiana rapper Cupid will be there with “Cupid Shuffle.” 6 pm.
Improv Houston presents Maz Jobrani
As a founding member of The Axis of Evil Comedy Tour, Iranian American comedian Maz Jobrani continues to slyly school audiences on Middle Eastern life and culture through his comedy. He has had two Showtime specials, Brown and Friendly and I Come In Peace. He is a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, and released the book, I’m Not a Terrorist but I’ve Played One on TV, in 2015. 7 and 9:30 pm (7:30 and 9:45 pm Friday; 7:30 pm Sunday).
Sunday, October 26
Karbach Brewing Co. presents Howl-O-Ween Market – Pumpkin Patch & Paws
In collaboration with Shop Local Market, Karbach is hosting its Howl-O-Ween Market — a spooky, family-friendly afternoon where attendees can compete in a pumpkin-carving contest, enter their pups in a dog costume contest, and get professional pet portraits done. DJ Mohawk Steve will be spinning Halloween hits throughout the afternoon, and a face painter will be on-site. Plus, local vendors from Shop Local Market will be set up across the biergarten. Noon.
Avatar: The Last Airbender in concert
To mark the 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender, this special concert features new surprises, extended pieces, and creative touches added just for the milestone tour. Original dialogue and sound effects remain intact, while Emmy-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman’s score is performed live, perfectly synchronized with the visuals. From taiko and erhu to strings and clarinets, the orchestra brings every moment to life, immersing the audience in the elemental world of Aang, Katara, Toph, Zuko, and the rest of Team Avatar. 4 pm.
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest in concert
Veteran shock-rocker Alice Cooper (aka the Marilyn Manson of the ‘70s) has decided to spend this Halloween season on the road with metal legends Judas Priest. They’re playing in The Woodlands, as part of their 2025 co-headlining tour. Cooper has released many albums in his career, including the recently-released The Revenge of Alice Cooper. Judas Priest is touring in support of their 2024 album, Invincible Shield. They'll be joined by opening act Corrosion of Conformity. 6:45 pm.