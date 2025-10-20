wave on wave
Pat Green's massive restaurant and live music venue reveals new Houston home
Downtown Houston’s massive bar, restaurant, and live music venue will soon have a new home. The Rustic is moving from its current home to a new site that will keep it near both the George R. Brown Convention Center and Toyota Center.
First opened by Dallas-based Free Range Concepts in 2018, the Rustic’s downtown location is currently located at 1836 Polk St. It will move to 1718 Jackson St., which is currently a parking lot. The new location will offer more parking and a dedicated pick-up area for rideshare, according to press materials.
The Rustic’s current location will remain open through the end of 2025. The new location will open in “winter 2026,” although a representative was unable to clarify whether that meant February or December.
Created in partnership with Texas country singer Pat Green, the Rustic features a wide-ranging menu of favorite dishes such as tacos, burgers, and steaks paired with cocktails, beer, and wine. Free Range opened a second location of the Rustic in Uptown Park in 2020. A scaled-down version opened at Hobby Airport last year.
The move is part of plans to expand the George R. Brown Convention Center. Slated to open in time for the Republican National Convention in 2028, the facility will add 700,000 square feet in a space adjacent to the existing building. When the plan was first announced, Houston First, the government corporation that operates the GRB, said it planned to work with Free Range to find a new home for the Rustic.
“This is a temporary pause with a purpose,” said Josh Sepkowitz, co‑owner and CEO of Free Range Concepts. “Downtown Houston has been an incredible home for The Rustic, and we’re eager to continue our story in a way that builds on what our guests already love. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2026.”