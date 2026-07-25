Hot Headlines
Posh Houston steakhouse named best hotel dining and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, from big restaurant moves and accolades to a sports bettor's Katy estate. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend right here.
1. Posh Houston steakhouse books spot on OpenTable's best hotel dining list. As Americans increasingly make travel plans around dining, hotel restaurants have blossomed from handy amenities to destinations in their own right. Now, OpenTable says one Houston standout in particular is worth adding to the itinerary.
2. Family-owned Houston grill claims prime River Oaks space for 6th location. An enduring Houston Mediterranean restaurant is coming to River Oaks. Island Grill has selected the neighborhood for its sixth location.
3. Comfort food restaurant confirms big move to new River Oaks development. One of Houston’s most reliable destinations for classic American fare will have a new home in 2027. Relish Restaurant & Bar will leave its current home on Westheimer for a new location at The RO mixed-use development.
4. Millionaire sports bettor’s massive Katy compound listed for $11.2 million. Step inside the house that betting built. 4233 Two Gun Way in Katy, the 12-acre compound owned by Michael Cohen, is on the market for $11.2 million.
4233 Two Gun Way. Photo by APEX Media
5. Shuttered Houston brewery will resume production via new partnership. A shuttered Houston brewery is getting a new lease on life. True Anomaly Brewing Co. will resume production courtesy of a new partnership with New Magnolia Brewing Co.