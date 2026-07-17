cashing in
Millionaire sports bettor’s massive Katy compound listed for $11.2 million
Step inside the house that betting built. 4233 Two Gun Way in Katy, the 12-acre compound owned by Michael Cohen, is on the market for $11.2 million. It’s represented by Nicholas Moncada of Douglas Elliman.
Cohen is an avid sports bettor and a five-time $1 million winner on DraftKings. He purchased the spread, which is made up of three four-acre parcels, with his winnings. Cohen renamed both the private street and estate “Two Gun Way” after his betting handle. He also commissioned custom branding for the place, which means that buyers will find a modern Texas ranch with its own visual identity.
The French-style estate offers exceptional luxury living with room to create the ultimate family compound. Designed by Houston-based Frankel Design Build, the main home sprawls across 14,741 square feet and is intentionally divided into two distinct experiences. One whole wing was inspired by the arcade energy of Dave & Buster’s, created specifically for entertainment and social gathering. It’s anchored by a two-lane Brunswick bowling alley, theater with concession stand, game lounge, bar, and indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces.
The opposite wing has a hidden passage off the study, and opens into a soaring two-story library designed to feel timeless, immersive, and transportive.
An open-concept floor plan gives the home everyday comfort, with ample space for grand-scale entertaining. The living and dining rooms offer sweeping views of the grounds. Home cooks will delight in the chef’s kitchen with Wolf appliances and custom Benedettini cabinetry. Two bedrooms and two full baths are downstairs, along with two powder rooms. Upstairs, find three to four additional bedrooms with four full baths.
Substantial attic space offers the potential to add additional rooms.
Additional highlights include a separate catering kitchen, elevator-ready design, three staircases, three fireplaces, a six-car garage, a whole-home generator, an outdoor kitchen with a serving window from the interior bar, and a detached casita. A pond and barn complete the compound.
A 4,124-square-foot residence with its own three-car garage is on the second parcel of land, providing a space for in-laws, guests, or an estate caretaker. Approximately four of the estate’s 12 acres are cleared, and the next owners will find land large enough for everything from a private sports field or additional structures to other amenities limited only by their imagination.
With its Katy location, 20 minutes from the future Houston Texans Toro District and global headquarters development in Bridgeland, this is an estate that reflects the growing demand for highly private, amenity-rich compounds catering to athletes, entertainers, executives, and multigenerational families seeking space without sacrificing proximity to Houston.