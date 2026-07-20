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Shuttered Houston brewery will resume production via new partnership
A shuttered Houston brewery is getting a new lease on life. True Anomaly Brewing Co. will resume production courtesy of a new partnership with New Magnolia Brewing Co.
Beginning in the next few weeks, New Magnolia and select members of the True Anomaly team will begin producing fan favorite beers such as including Scout, Small Giant, Rocket Park, and Ben's House. New seasonal and limited releases are planned for later this year.
Initially, they’ll be available at New Magnolia’s brewery in Lazybrook/Timbergrove. Eventually, they’ll be available via distribution at both Houston-area restaurants and bars and for retail purchase.
True Anomaly cited a number of reasons for its closure on April 30, including the impending I-45 expansion project that will eventually claim its former brewery in EaDo. True Anomaly had plans to open a new location in the East End, but the project didn’t come to fruition.
Founded by four NASA employees who spent decades homebrewing, True Anomaly opened in 2019 and quickly became one of Houston’s most respected breweries. Known for its artisanally crafted farmhouse, Belgian, and foeder‑aged beers, it earned major accolades in just a few years, including a GABF medal and back‑to‑back Brewery of the Year honors at the Texas Craft Brewers Cup in 2023 and 2024.
"True Anomaly was never just a building on Dallas Street — it was the people, the beer, and the community that showed up for us every day,” founder David Lantz said in a statement. “New Magnolia gives True Anomaly the chance to keep brewing that same beer for the same people."
New Magnolia describes itself in press materials as a family-owned brewery that’s been making beer since 2019. It’s located near the Heights at 1616 Bevis St.