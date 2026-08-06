better than cancun
Ex-NBA star's resort-style Houston home hits market for $11.99 million
The Los Angeles Laker’s Nick Van Exel generated excitement on the court, with his deep three pointers and All-Star status. The home he used to own at 3201 Noble Lakes Lane in Houston is no slouch in the stat department, either. Sprawling across almost 21,000 square feet within Royal Oaks Country Club, it’s a four-level, resort-style experience that is currently on the market for $11.99 million. It’s represented by Diane Kingshill and Jason Lee Villarreal with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty.
Those looking for a luxury retreat will be interested in this home designed by architect Paul Olson with interiors by Steven G. and Marc-Michaels. Start with the front entrance, which elevates curb appeal to a new level. Owners and guests are confronted with an 18-foot customer front door, the largest of its kind when the home was built in 2002. Stepping inside, find spaces that will entertain and impress.
A home unlike anything else in the city, this one has an array of incredible spaces inside and out. A grand piano lounge is anchored by a custom metal sculpture installation. The soaring spiral staircase sweeps upward, connecting all four floors and blending function with incredible style. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer exquisite views of the Fred Couples-designed golf course. A linear fireplace seamlessly floats against the living room’s design. Both the kitchen and the dining room are capable of hosting large parties, and the kitchen has panoramic views of the pool and golf course grounds.
Conceived as both living space and retreat, the home also has a 13-seat cinema featuring approximately $500,000 in California Audio Technology speakers; a commercial-grade, two-lane Brunswick bowling alley; dual full kitchens; a 3,000-gallon aquarium; sauna; spa room and a dedicated barbershop.
Outdoors, an infinity-edge pool, swim-up bar, covered terraces, and multiple entertaining areas take full advantage of the lake and golf course setting.
Other details include two elevators, an 11-zone HVAC system, 72 custom walnut doors, and more than 700 recessed lights.
Every level and detail of this home was designed to deliver privacy, scale, and spectacle, resulting in one of Houston's most distinctive residential estates. Blend that with its location, and this is a space that is close to the city’s business centers, but feels far away from the bustle and sprawl.