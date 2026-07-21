island life
Family-owned Houston grill claims prime River Oaks space for 6th location
An enduring Houston Mediterranean restaurant is coming to River Oaks. Island Grill has selected the neighborhood for its sixth location.
Scheduled to open in spring 2027, Island Grill has claimed the location currently occupied by Relish Restaurant & Bar at 2810 Westheimer. It joins the restaurant’s existing locations in Rice Village, Tanglewood, Spring, Memorial, and downtown.
“We've had customers from River Oaks driving to our other locations for years, some of them for decades,” co-owner Faysal Haddad said in a statement. “Bringing Island Grill to their neighborhood feels like the right next step for our family,"
Haddad and his wife Maria opened their first location in 2000. Now, they’re joined in the business by their children Grace, Michael, and Sophie.
"I am incredibly proud of what my parents have built," director of operations Grace Haddad said. "The Haddad kids are excited to continue the legacy of quality, care, and commitment to feeding our customers like family.”
Open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant’s menu is inspired in part by the family’s Syrian heritage. It includes familiar staples such as falafel, pita sandwiches, and kabobs. Island Grill also offers traditional American fare such as salads, burgers, and pizza. In the morning, it serves breakfast tacos, pancakes, omelets, and other classic fare.
Addie and Dustin Teague opened Relish’s River Oaks location in 2016. The couple opened a second location in Town & Country Village in 2024. CultureMap has contacted the restaurant for more information about the status of its River Oaks location and will update this article once it responds.