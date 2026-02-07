This Week's Hot Headlines
New Mexican restaurant sizzles into Houston's 5 most popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, including restaurant comings and goings and a local suburb that is booming with wealth. Read on for our five most popular stories, then plan your weekend via this guide.
1. New restaurant shakes up Houston with Oaxacan and Tex-Mex classics. A Houston hospitality veteran has opened a new Mexican restaurant in Lindale Park. Johnny Ritas Cocina y Cantina debuted Friday, February 6.
2. Houston suburb has top-20 highest rate of new wealthy residents in U.S. A new income study has revealed Houston's wealthiest aren't settling down in Pearland anymore — they've set their sights on Conroe, instead.
3. Arizona Mexican restaurant is the latest to shutter at the Galleria. A Mexican-inspired restaurant in the Galleria has quietly closed. Blanco Cocina + Cantina has shaken its last margarita.
4. Veteran French chef blows into Bellaire with a new neighborhood bistro. One of Houston’s most well-regarded French chefs has opened a new restaurant in Bellaire. Bistro Mistral is the latest project from chef David Denis.
Bistro Mistral serves classic fare like French onion soup. Courtesy of Bistro Mistral
5. Houston sushi spot's Dubai outpost named to prestigious 50 best list. The Dubai location of a Houston-based Japanese restaurant has been named one of the best restaurants in the Middle East. Kokoro ranks No. 15 on the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list.