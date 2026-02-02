adios, blanco
Arizona Mexican restaurant is the latest to shutter at the Galleria
A Mexican-inspired restaurant in the Galleria has quietly closed. Blanco Cocina + Cantina has shaken its last margarita.
Part of Fox Restaurant Concepts — the Arizona-based company behind Flower Child, The Henry, and others — Blanco originally opened as Blanco Tacos and Tequila in 2018. In addition to typical Tex-Mex fare such as fajitas and enchiladas, Blanco distinguished itself with dishes such as crispy sweet potato tacos, a green chile smash burger, and short rib machaca burritos.
An extensive bar program offered eight margaritas, tequila flights, and a full selection of agave spirits.
Fox Restaurant Concepts has yet to respond to CultureMap’s request for comment about the closure, but the Houston location has been removed from the company’s website. The company's other restaurants, including the first Houston outpost of its self-described "Greatest Neighborhood Restaurant" The Henry, remain open.
Blanco is only the latest restaurant to close at the luxurious mall. Mediterranean restaurant Fig & Olive closed in April 2025, and seafood restaurant The Oceanaire closed in December. Global burger giant Shake Shack shuttered its original Houston location in The Galleria in 2024.
Still, with concepts such as sushi standout Nobu and Michelin-starred Musaafer, the Galleria remains a dining destination. The venue’s management team provided CultureMap with the following statement about plans for the empty spaces.
“The Galleria looks forward to upcoming announcements of several exciting updates to our dining options,” said Ashlee Schneider, director of marketing for the Galleria.