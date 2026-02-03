here's johnny
New restaurant shakes up Houston with Oaxacan and Tex-Mex classics
A Houston hospitality veteran is opening a new Mexican restaurant in Lindale Park. Johnny Ritas Cocina y Cantina will open this Friday, February 6.
Located at 5602 Fulton Street, Johnny Ritas is the latest project from Christopher “Chico” Ramirez, whose resume includes The Boot, Field & Tides, and White Elm Brasserie. Ramirez named the restaurant for his grandparents, Johnny Johnson and Rita Ramirez.
“Johnny Ritas is a tribute to my grandparents and the roots of our family,” Ramirez said in a statement. “Our gatherings revolved around family and cooking, and we wanted to create a place where people can come together over great food, drinks, and shared moments.”
Ramirez’s wife, designer Wyndy Ramirez, took inspiration from Oaxaca to create the restaurant’s interior. Details include blue accents, custom tables and chairs by local craftsman Gino Vian, and other handcrafted touches.
Working with chef-partner Jesús Salinas (Liberty Kitchen, White Elm Brasserie), Ramirez has created a menu that blends Tex-Mex classics with Mexican fare inspired by Baja and Oaxaca. Open at 3 pm during the week for dinner with brunch and dinner on the weekends, the menu includes everything from ceviche and tiradito to Molotes Oaxaqueños, al pastor tacos, fajitas, Oaxacan tamales, and snapper a la parrilla.
Naturally, the restaurant’s beverage options start with margaritas, including house rocks, house frozen, and strawberry basil. Other drinks are the Repo Ember (reposado tequila with mango nectar) and the Mi Abuelo (bourbon, prickly pear, and cinnamon).