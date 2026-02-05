here comes the breeze
Veteran French chef blows into Bellaire with a new neighborhood bistro
One of Houston’s most well-regarded French chefs has opened a new restaurant in Bellaire. Bistro Mistral is the latest project from chef David Denis,
Located in the former P King Chinese Food space at 5313 Bellaire Blvd, Bistro Mistral continues the legacy of Le Mistral, chef Denis’ celebrated French restaurant in the Energy Corridor that closed in 2019. In 2023, Denis opened Cocody, a fine dining French restaurant in the River Oaks Shopping Center, but he parted ways with that restaurant in October 2025. Denis also recently rebranded Memorial’s Bistro 555 as Bistro Mistral, giving the restaurant two locations.
At Bistro Mistral, Denis is serving classic French fare such as French onion soup, escargot, beef bourguignon, duck cassoulet, and more. The dessert menu features staples such as profiteroles, tarte tatin, and creme brulee. An extensive selection of French wines can be paired with the restaurant’s dishes.
Bistro Mistral is open for lunch and dinner service Wednesday through Friday, brunch and dinner on Saturday, and brunch on Sunday. It is closed Monday and Tuesday.
“Bistro Mistral represents my lifelong passion for French cuisine and hospitality,” chef Denis said in a statement. “My goal has always been to share the artistry I’ve built over the years by blending tradition with refinement and elegance. It is truly an honor to bring this experience to the Bellaire community.”