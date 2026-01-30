high income households
Houston suburb has top-20 highest rate of new wealthy residents in U.S.
A new income study has revealed Houston's wealthiest aren't settling down in Pearland anymore — they've set their sights on Conroe, instead.
Conroe had one of the highest growth rates of new wealthy residents nationwide in SmartAsset's new analysis, "Cities Adding the Most High-Income Households – 2026 Study."
Based on U.S. Census income data, SmartAsset's experts ranked 357 U.S. cities with at least 100,000 residents based on the growth in high-income households as a percentage of total households between 2023 and 2024. The report defines high-income households as those earning an income of at least $200,000.
Conroe had the fifth-highest growth in wealthy households in Texas from 2023-2024, and it ranked No. 20 nationwide.
The report's findings show Conroe had 3,034 high-income households in 2023. By the following year, the suburb had a near 60-percent growth rate in wealthy earners, bringing the total number of high-income households to 5,220.
A total 11.5 percent of all Conroe households made at least $200,000 in income in 2024. For added context, the median household income for a Conroe household during that same year was $80,411.
The rise in wealthy newcomers might not be as much of a surprise to locals: Conroe was among the most desirable suburbs to move to in 2025, and it was ranked in a top-25 best city for renters in America.
According to the report, an influx of affluent households can have a significant impact on a city's local economy, most commonly through contributing "more dollars to the local and state tax bases, and to surrounding businesses."
"At the same time, this relative economic strength may sway entities to cater more to the preferences of these households to earn their patronage," the report said. "Quick growth in high income households may accelerate tax collection and business prosperity, just as their departure may cause some concern for local politicians, business owners, and neighbors."
In SmartAsset's 2025 report, Pearland was the Houston-area city that added the most wealthy new residents, but that figure has since plummeted. Pearland ranked No. 236 in this year's rankings with a mere 4.2 percent growth rate in high-income households from 2023-2024.
Texas cities with the biggest growth in high-income households
The East Texas city of Beaumont, located about 90 miles from Houston, had the biggest growth rate of high-earners in Texas from 2023-2024, and it ranked No. 6 nationally.
Two more Houston-area cities ranked in the top 100: Atascocita (No. 66) and League City (No. 77). Atascocita had a 30.4 percent growth rate in high earners from 2023-2024, adding up to 6,512 wealthy households. League City had 11,404 high-income households in 2024, an increase of 27.2 percent from the year before.
Other Texas cities that ranked among the national top 100 include:
- No. 8 – Odessa
- No. 14 – Laredo
- No. 18 – College Station
- No. 28 – Waco
- No. 31 – Mesquite
- No. 56 – Arlington
- No. 59 – Amarillo
- No. 69 – McKinney
- No. 72 – McAllen
- No. 90 – Irving
- No. 94 – Brownsville