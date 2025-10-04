This Week's Hot Headlines
Houston chef brings back beloved Kemah restaurant and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, which is chock-full of new restaurants. Plus, where to get a taste of cozy fall dishes and drinks. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then head to our event planner for more weekend fun.
1. Houston's mad scientist chef resurrects his modern restaurant in Kemah. Houston chef David Skinner is switching things up at his Kemah complex. The chef is bringing back Eculent, his modernist tasting menu concept — sort of.
2. London-based Italian steakhouse lands in new Houston mixed-use project. The owners of Toca Madera are bringing an Italian steakhouse to the Galleria area’s newest mixed-use development.
3. New Chinese restaurant rolls into River Oaks with duck and dumplings. The River Oaks Shopping Center will soon be home to a new restaurant specializing in contemporary Chinese cuisine. Maison Chinoise will open this winter.
Spread at Maison Chinoise Maison Chinoise
4. Houston restaurant group flies into Upper Kirby with fried chicken pop-up. Houston restaurant group Goode Company is bringing back its Goode Bird fried chicken concept. Now a food truck, the restaurant will make its debut on October 16 at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace.
5. 11 Houston restaurants welcoming fall with new dishes and drinks. Local restaurants are serving hearty dishes and cozy drinks that make it easy to savor the new season — even without sweater weather.