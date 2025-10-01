News you can eat
New Chinese restaurant rolls into River Oaks with duck and dumplings
The River Oaks Shopping Center will soon be home to a new restaurant specializing in contemporary Chinese cuisine. Maison Chinoise will open this winter.
Located at 1958 West Gray, Maison Chinoise is part of the Dallas-based Lombardi Family Concepts that’s known in Houston for Toulouse Cafe and Bar, its French restaurant in River Oaks District, and Lombardi Cucina Italiana in Uptown Park.
“This wonderfully diverse city has embraced our family’s concepts, and we’re thrilled to introduce Maison Chinoise to the dynamic dining landscape here in Houston,” Lombardi founder and owner Alberto Lombardi said in a statement.
At the original location of Maison Chinoise in Dallas, the menu focuses on shareable, family-style dining across an expansive menu. Highlights include Peking duck, wok-fried lamb shoulder, fried lobster, pastrami egg rolls, and a whole range of dumplings that are made in house — everything from wagyu beef pot stickers and truffle mushroom dumplings to classic xiao long bao (pork soup dumplings).
Lombardi has hired Jordan He to serve as the restaurant’s executive chef. The Chinese native brings experience from Las Vegas’ celebrated Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas as well as with the Hakkasan Group in Miami and Los Angeles.
The 3,700-square foot restaurant will be designed by Houston’s NDD Design with interiors inspired by traditional Chinese elements. It will also offer a 900-square-foot patio.
Maison Chinoise joins a number of other restaurants in River Oaks Shopping Center. Over the past couple of years, the development has added new arrivals to join staples Brasserie 19 and Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, including Zanti Cucina Italiana, French restaurant Cocody, East Coast-inspired Hudson House, Los Angeles-based Pizzana, and Goode Company Kitchen & Cantina.