the tendies are back
Houston restaurant group flies into Upper Kirby with fried chicken pop-up
Houston restaurant group Goode Company is bringing back its Goode Bird fried chicken concept. Now a food truck, the restaurant will make its debut on Thursday, October 16 at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace.
Described as a fast casual concept, Goode Bird will serve chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and chicken sandwiches along with sides and desserts. Options include a Raising Cane’s-style chicken tender sandwich on Texas toast, buttermilk chicken tenders, and, for dessert, chocolate peanut butter pretzel bars.
The new iteration of Goode Bird is a change from the original pop-up version that operated at Armadillo Palace from July 2020 until July 2021. It served both bone-in chicken along with chicken tenders.
For now, Goode Bird will operate at Armadillo Palace Thursday through Saturday from 11 am until 6 pm (or sold out). Eventually, it will rotate to other Goode Company locations across the Houston area. Follow Goode Bird on Instagram for its upcoming schedule.
To celebrate the re-opening, the first 50 guests on October 16 will receive a free chocolate chip cookie.
Founded by legendary Houston restaurateur Jim Goode in 1977, Goode Company operates several restaurants across the Houston-area, including barbecue, two seafood concepts, a fast casual taqueria, and a growing group of Tex-Mex restaurants. Levi Goode, Jim’s son, now leads the company. Last year, he opened Credence, a Texas-inspired live fire restaurant, as a separate entity from Goode Company.