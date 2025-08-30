Hot Headlines
Former Killen's employees open new barbecue joint and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, beginning with a new barbecue joint from industry vets and a new ice house in the Heights. Plus, one Houston restaurant heads to the Big Apple. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then head to our event planner for Labor Day weekend fun.
1. Meet the ex-Killen's employees opening a new barbecue joint in EaDo. A new barbecue joint is ready to introduce itself to Houstonians. Partners Ryan Penn, Ryan Powell, Luis Lopez, and Jake Granville all worked in senior roles for Ronnie Killen at his various restaurants across Houston, and they are now opening Eastbound Barbecue.
2. First look at modern Houston ice house's new location near the Heights. Houston’s favorite modern ice house expanded its footprint this week with a new location that opened Friday, August 29.
Welcome to the new Kirby Ice House. Photo by Hasan Yousef
3. Michelin-starred Houston restaurant opens location in New York City. One of Houston’s Michelin-starred restaurants is taking on the Big Apple. A second location of Musaafer has opened in New York City’s TriBeCa neighborhood.
4. Houston restaurant known for American fare finds new location in River Oaks. One of Houston’s enduring destinations for elevated American fare is coming to River Oaks. Federal American Grill will open its sixth location later this year.
5. Meet the French-trained chef bringing modern Mexican cuisine to Houston. On this episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef Luis Robledo Richards joins CultureMap editor Eric Sandler to discuss Mayahuel, the modern Mexican restaurant that opened in July in the Autry Park mixed-use development.