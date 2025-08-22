What's Eric Eating Episodes 488 and 489
Meet the French-trained chef bringing modern Mexican cuisine to Houston
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef Luis Robledo Richards joins CultureMap editor Eric Sandler to discuss Mayahuel, the modern Mexican restaurant that opened in July in the Autry Park mixed-use development.
As he explains during the episode, chef Robledo brings an impressive resume to Mayahuel. After culinary school, he worked for superstar French chef Daniel Boulud at iconic New York restaurant Daniel. From there, he worked in France before taking over the pastry program at New York’s famed French restaurant Le Cirque.
Eventually, he made his way back to Mexico City where he opened Tout Chocolat, a pioneering chocolate shop that he him an award for the Best Pastry Chef in Latin America from the World’s 50Best organization.
Robledo first became interested in Houston when he reconnected with his uncle, Picos owner Arnaldo Richards. “We started talking about doing something here in Houston that was chocolate-related. During those years, I was consulting a lot on the savory side. With Arnaldo’s help, my team and I created a couple of concepts, one of them was Mayahuel and one was Comalito.”
While Comalito had a short run before it closed, Robledo is feeling more confident about the prospects for Mayahuel. “I think that’s more my DNA. Ever since my first job in New York City, I was always working in fine dining restaurants,” he says. “Ever after I started consulting, I was working with people looking for Michelin stars or 50Best recognition.”
Listen to the full episode to hear chef Robledo discuss some of Mayahuel’s specific dishes, what it’s like working with Houston hospitality group Culinary Khancepts, and whether he aspires for Mayahuel to earn a spot in the Michelin guide.
In this week’s other episode, Sandler and co-host Mary Clarkson discuss the news of the week. They begin by discussing Michelin’s announcement that its second guide for Texas will be released in October. They also talk about plans for The Audrey, a retro-inspired restaurant in The Woodlands, to open a second location near the Galleria.
In the restaurants of the week segment, they revisit two restaurants. First, they describe the ways Flora Mexican Kitchen exceeded their expectations. Then, they share first impressions of MAD’s new menu and decor. Finally, producer Michael Carrell joins the duo with a few thoughts on his first — and most likely last — meal at Montrose restaurant Riel.