Here are the 14 best things to do in Houston this Labor Day weekend
This Labor Day weekend in Houston will be a musical one.
Jeezy will be at the Hobby Center getting crunk with a full orchestra. Studly pop stars Rob Thomas and The Weeknd will be getting all the ladies hot and bothered. Houstonians can even take in some new-jack jams over at If It Don’t Feel Like 90’s RnB.
This weekend also features a Paws at the Park event at River Oaks District, Dandelion Cafe celebrating its ninth anniversary with delicious specials, an HMAAC exhibit spotlighting art from incarcerated women, and a good ol’ Biergarten Bash at Karbach Brewing.
So, go out and have some fun.
Thursday, August 28
River Oaks District presents Paws at the Park
At Paws at the Park, visitors can treat their dogs to a day out filled with shopping, dining, and tail-wagging fun. Get a complimentary dog portrait with any purchase from a participating pet-friendly store or restaurant patio. Stop by the Puppuccino Station for a sweet whipped cream treat, explore a curated selection of pet pop-ups, and unlock exclusive perks by shopping and dining with a dog. Don’t forget about the tail-wagging “Yappy Hour” over at Bari Ristorante. 5 pm.
University of Houston-Downtown presents "Katrina 20 Years Later: Shipwrecked: How We Go on After the Unthinkable"
Angela Blanchard, who led Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (now BakerRipley) at the time of Hurricane Katrina and most recently served as Houston’s chief resilience and recovery officer, will present “Shipwrecked: How We Go on After the Unthinkable” as part of the UHD Fall 2025 President’s Lecture Series. The event will be a tribute to the human spirit as we understand how New Orleanians — as well as people who have suffered from disasters from around the globe — survived, recovered, and healed. 6 pm.
FLATS and Houston Cinema Arts Society presents Admit One: Analog Film Showcase
Admit One is a celebration of analog filmmaking and photography, featuring captivating works created on Super 8mm, 16mm, 35mm, and VHS formats. This year’s third annual program highlights filmmakers from across Texas. The event also features a curated photography exhibition from Jessi Bowman and Únies González. This collection brings together cinematic images from Houston-based photographers, each piece offering a unique visual narrative. 7 pm.
Friday, August 29
Dandelion Cafe 9th Anniversary
Dandelion Cafe celebrates nine years of breakfast smiles, brunch laughs, and coffee chats with a one-day birthday feature. Stop by either the Bellaire or Heights locations for $9 chicken and waffles and $9 mimosa pitchers in flavors like classic orange, hibiscus honey, vanilla lavender, and more. It’s a sweet-and-savory thank you to the community that’s kept them a Houston favorite since day one. 7 am.
Houston Museum of African American Culture presents Beyond the Walls opening reception
In 2023, HMAAC, with sponsorship from the California Lawyers for the Arts (CLA), partnered with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Women’s Empowerment Center (HCWEC) to launch an arts program for incarcerated women. Beyond the Walls represents the voices, visions, and dedication of every resident who has participated. The works on display reflect a wide range of explorations—drawing, clay, watercolor, charcoal, collage, acrylics, and most recently, landscape painting. Through Monday, December 15. 6 pm.
Thunderclap Productions presents The Chosen Ones
Thunderclap Productions presents the world premiere of The Chosen Ones, a new musical by Aaron Alon. Recommended for older teens and adults, the show follows a group of LGBTQ+ teens in a conversion therapy summer camp, led by an “ex-gay” minister. The Chosen Ones is a timely story of living authentically and finding your chosen family, even when the world tells you not to. Through Saturday, September 6. 7:30 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).
Jeezy presents…TM:101 LIVE with Color of Noize Orchestra
This weekend, a Dirty South favorite will be getting his Leopold on. Hip-hop icon Jeezy (or Young Jeezy – whichever you prefer) commemorates the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 by reimagining it with a full symphony orchestra. The fusion of hip-hop and classical music pays tribute to the legacy of an album that redefined a genre and inspired a generation. 8 pm.
Saturday, August 30
Punch Line Houston presents BT Kingsley
Comedian BT Kingsley is making his presence and versatile talents known on both big and small screens and on comedy stages around the world. While you may have seen him in commercials for Ford, Skittles, Sprite, TikTok, Liberty Mutual, and Xfinity, Black-comedy fans know him for his wild, crowd-work skills. Just go over to YouTube to see how hilarious and off-the-cuff he gets when he’s in front of an audience. 7 and 9:15 pm (7 pm Sunday).
Rob Thomas in concert
Rob Thomas, Matchbox Twenty frontman and the guy whose vocals on Santana’s Grammy-winning hit “Smooth” made it an anthem for mimosa-sipping moms everywhere, comes to Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre in support of All Night Days, his latest album. He will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first solo album, …Something To Be. Don’t be surprised if you see a lot of middle-aged parents partying all night long. 7:30 pm.
Group Acorde presents REpurpose
In REpurpose, Group Acorde premieres A cave in the moon in a first-time collaboration with interdisciplinary artist Jasmine Hearn. Created and presented at The Houston Met Dance, this new work has its entire set built with recyclable materials by Allison Miller and an original sound score by Thomas Helton. A dance to remember and imagine, A cave in the moon is a duet that travels time with choreography by Jasmine Hearn that melds ballet, improvisation, and dances of the familiar to bridge personal herstories between sistering sirens. 8 pm (5 pm Sunday).
If It Don't Feel Like 90s RnB Houston Edition
That monthly throwback kickback known as If It Don’t Feel Like 90’s RnB will be doing a special show this weekend, to coincide with Marsai Martin’s Sai Summer Cookout over at Texas Southern University. Local soulster Keith Jacobs and entrepreneur/connector Dessie Brown, Jr. will handle the hosting duties, while the Ken Chatman Project and special guest DJ Chris Major will come with Clinton-era R&B jams that’ll take you back to those good ol’ days when dressing like a whole Crayola box was the height of urban streetwear. 9 pm.
Sunday, August 31
Karbach Brewing Co. presents Biergarten Bash
Karbach Brewing Co. is throwing the ultimate end-of-summer party that’s also free and family-friendly. Think yard games, hot dog eating contests, local vendors, live mural painting, a petting zoo, and more. And it’s all happening right in the Biergarten. But, of course, there’s also the sweet, sweet suds that’ll be flowing out of that place. Since fall is right around the corner, you know they’ll have this spicy, seasonal ale on tap. 11 am.
Brasserie 19 presents Le Brunch de Funk and Le Club du Dimanche
Brasserie 19 is giving Houstonians not one, but two très chic Sunday happenings this weekend. It starts with Le Brunch de Funk, a high-energy brunch with cocktails by Diageo, specials from chef Michael Hoffman, and DJ G-Funk spinning vinyl. Later on in the evening is Le Club du Dimanche, a dinner escape featuring Thomas Cokinos on the piano and dinner vibes sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. 12:30 and 7 pm.
The Weeknd in concert
The Weeknd is currently on his After Hours Til Dawn tour, which will be making a two-night stop at NRG Stadium this weekend. But the big news is that the Canadian pop giant is currently raising $1 million in financing, using his music catalog as collateral. It’s one of the largest deals of its kind for a musical artist. And you know what? More power to him. Whatever he’s planning to do with all that dough, let’s hope he steers away from movie and TV projects. 7 pm (7 pm Saturday).