WNBA returns to H-Town
Tilman Fertitta pays record $300M to bring Houston Comets back home
Houston will soon welcome the return of a beloved local sports franchise. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta’s company, Fertitta Entertainment, has reached an agreement to purchase WNBA franchise Connecticut Sun and relocate them to Houston as the Houston Comets.
Pending approval by the WNBA’s Board of Governors, the Houston Comets will begin playing at Toyota Center for the start of the 2027 WNBA season. The announcement confirms media reports of the deal that first circulated last week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but many outlets, including ESPN, report the price as a record-breaking $300 million. PaperCity was first to report the news.
“My family and I are thrilled for the opportunity to bring the Houston Comets back to this incredible city,” Rockets alternate governor Patrick Fertitta said in a statement. “Houston has a proud championship history in the WNBA, with banners from the Comets’ four historic championship seasons still hanging in the rafters of Toyota Center. We believe the time is right to begin the next great era of Comets basketball, and we look forward to working with the WNBA as we move through this process.”
As Fertitta notes, the Comets were one of the WNBA’s original franchises and won its first four championships from 1997-2000. The team disbanded in 2008. Currently, the WNBA has 13 teams with two more coming, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, that will bring the league to 15 when they begin play in May.
Fertitta Entertainment has launched houstoncomets.com as a source for news and information about the team’s revival. Fans may place a $99 deposit on a membership that will give them access to season tickets. WNBA Houston merchandise is also available.
“This is an exciting time for our organization as we welcome the WNBA back to the City of Houston and revive the legacy of the Comets,” president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr added. "The momentum and enthusiasm have been evident through the overwhelming interest from fans and the business community, all eager to support the return of this franchise. It is a true testament to the continued growth and investment in women’s sports, which deserve a place on the world’s biggest stages. We cannot wait for the Comets to begin their next chapter — reigniting the passion of their loyal fans while inspiring a new generation.”
Tilman Fertitta, currently the U.S. Ambassador to Italy, has a net worth of $11.7 billion, according to the recently released Forbes World Billionaires list. In addition to the Rockets, his extensive holdings include hospitality company Landry’s, Inc., the Golden Nugget casino chain, the Post Oak Hotel, and River Oaks District.