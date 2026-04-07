travel in style
Luxury bus service Vonlane adds new route from The Woodlands to Austin
Nearly one year after Vonlane connected The Woodlands and Dallas via its premium motor coach service, the bus operator is expanding its reach in the Houston suburb with a new route to Austin.
Starting on Monday, May 4, the route will run seven days a week from The Woodlands to Austin with varying morning, afternoon, and evening departure times.
Houston-area travelers will depart from The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center (1601 Lake Robbins Dr.) and will arrive at the DoubleTree by Hilton Austin - University Area (1617 N. Interstate Hwy 35).
The departure schedule for the new route is as follows:
The Woodlands to and from Austin:
- 7:30 am, 11:15 am, 3 pm, and 6:45 pm on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays
- 11:15 am and 3 pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- 9 am and 1 pm on Sundays
- 10 am on Saturdays
- 2 pm on Saturdays
Travelers can book the new route for an introductory one-way fare of $99 through August 31, 2026, a press release states. Vonlane's 22-seat busses all have leather seats, complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi, meals, snacks, and beverages. There are no baggage or change fees.
The Woodlands has been Vonlane's "most-requested geographic addition" in recent years, according to press materials. The first route departing from this Houston suburb launched in June 2025, landing at Dallas' DoubleTree Love Field Hotel, 3300 W. Mockingbird Ln.
In all, Vonlane operates an expansive travel network with 12 routes across 11 cities in three states. The new route to Austin, which also marks the company's 12th year in business, has brought "tremendous enthusiasm" from travelers across both cities, according to founder and CEO Alex Danza.
"The Woodlands is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing communities in Texas, and connecting its residents directly to Austin — and vice versa — opens up a world of possibilities for residents of both communities, whether they're heading there for business, live music, a weekend getaway, or all three," Danza said. "We're proud to make that connection on our 12th birthday."
Vonlane also offers service between downtown Houston and Dallas, and, in February, added more departure times for its route from the Houston Galleria to San Antonio.