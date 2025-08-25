if I can make it there
Michelin-starred Houston restaurant opens location in New York City
One of Houston’s Michelin-starred restaurants is taking on the Big Apple. A second location of Musaafer has opened in New York City’s TriBeCa neighborhood.
Located in the Hope Building (131 Duane St.), the new Musaafer builds on the success of the original Houston establishment that opened at the Galleria in 2020. The 10,000-square-foot space is divided into the main dining room, a “Chef’s Studio,” and Saaqi, an underground bar.
“When we first imagined bringing Musaafer to New York City, we were excited to introduce our artistry to new audiences,” CEO and managing partner Mithu Malik said in a statement. “The name Musaafer was taken from the Hindi and Urdu word for ‘traveler,’ and we can think of no better place to take the next step than here, where the city’s energy and shared appreciation for memorable experiences will match and enhance the essence of Musaafer.”
Those who are familiar with the Houston location may recognize common interior design elements. The Houston location’s stunning, mirror-clad Sheesh Mahal, (The Palace of Mirrors) has been recreated with thousands of hand-cut mirrors on its wall. In press materials, the restaurant touts that no other restaurant in New York City offers a similar space.
Just as both locations have certain common design elements, the food is similar, too. Like the Houston location, Musaafer New York’s menu is inspired by chef Mayank Istwal’s 100-day journey across India to learn more about the culinary traditions of the country’s different regions. It includes both new dishes and staples from the Houston menu.
New to the menu are:
- Nihari Birria Taco made with slow-cooked pulled lamb shank, Indian cheddar, red onion, and bone marrow consommé
- Chaanp with lamb chops, coriander, chili, crème fresh, and beetroot dust
- Khasi Black Sesame Cod with Khasi black sesame, white miso, ginger congee, bok choy, crispy shallot, and golden garlic
Some of the Houston favorites being served in New York include:
- Lychee Ceviche with cured lychee, yuzu coconut sauce, homemade tooti frooti, and crispy corn
- Mithu’s Coriander Shrimp with coconut, cilantro, shallots, turmeric, curry leaf, copra pav
- Beef Vindaloo with American wagyu sirloin, shallots, vindaloo sauce, roasted sesame, and onion dressing, and beef chili fried rice
- Butter Chicken Experience featuring two preparations of the classic dish — traditional creamy, tomato-based curry and a luxurious green curry made with tomatillos.
“The overarching philosophy behind Musaafer is one of authenticity. Within one dining experience, guests are provided a glimpse into India itself – from the design they see on the walls and floors, to the design they see on their plates,” added concept director Shammi Malik. “Musaafer is a respite designed for all, a place to savor and celebrate Indian heritage.”