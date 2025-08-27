Kirby Ice House 4
First look at modern Houston ice house's new location near the Heights
Houston’s favorite modern ice house will expand its footprint this week when Kirby Ice House opens its fourth location this Friday, August 29.
Located in the Heights-adjacent neighborhood of Shady Acres (1421 North Loop West), Kirby Ice House Heights occupies a 3.5-acre property with 24,000 combined square feet of indoor and outdoor space. That means room for 800 people and 400 free parking spaces (drivers, please drink responsibly).
As has become a Kirby Ice House tradition, each new location opens with the “longest bar in Texas.” The Heights location is no different — at 146 feet, it’s five feet longer than the bar at the company’s location in The Woodlands that opened in 2022.
That bar will be pouring beers from dozens of taps alongside wines by-the-glass or bottle. Kirby Ice House also serves cocktails such as a cucumber-lime Moscow Mule, blood orange paloma, and lemonade Old Fashioned. A rotating roster of food trucks serves customers who want a bite with their beers. Taken together, the extensive selection and massive footprint have helped each location of Kirby Ice House rank among the highest’s grossing bars in Texas.
“The beautiful thing about Kirby Ice House is that there’s something for everyone,” said co-owner and founding partner Danny Evans. “The fundamentals of Kirby Ice House are simple: Great service, ice cold beer, huge patios and the best place to watch games and host big events. It’s a Texas thing.”
Other details will be familiar to anyone who’s visited Kirby Ice House’s other locations in Upper Kirby, Memorial City, or The Woodlands. More than 40 TVs allow patrons to follow sports. Interior details include posters that honor Hollywood legends and plenty of neon signs.
“When Kirby opens, the area moves,” added Kirby Ice House president Russ Morgan. “Foot traffic increases, new leases get signed, and cities benefit. That’s the impact we’re proud to bring and the reason we’re excited about what’s next.”