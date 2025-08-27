a federal case
Houston restaurant known for American fare finds new location in River Oaks
One of Houston’s enduring destinations for elevated American fare is coming to River Oaks. Federal American Grill will open its sixth location later this year.
For its newest location, Federal Grill has claimed the former Eloise Nichols space at 2400 Mid Lane. Like the restaurant’s other locations, the River Oaks outpost will feature an expansive dining room alongside private dining rooms.
Founded by Matt Brice in 2013, Federal Grill serves an wide-ranging menu of comfort food that includes steaks, salads, shareable items, and seafood. Signature dishes include cheeseburger egg rolls, bacon-wrapped scallops, Janice’s Meatloaf, and braised short rib with bacon and mushroom risotto. It has five existing Houston-area locations on Shepherd Dr., Hedwig Village, Katy, The Woodlands, and a downtown restaurant that opened last year.
In addition to its food, Federal Grill is known for its extensive whiskey list that offers more than 500 selections, including exclusive barrel picks. Its cocktail and wine lists are similarly lengthy.
The restaurant touts its customer-first approach to service that it defines in press materials as “yes is the answer, what’s the question?” It’s an approach that founder and CEO Matt Brice is confident will resonate with River Oaks-area diners.
“River Oaks has always been on our list, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring Federal American Grill to this community,” Brice said in a statement. “Our goal has always been simple – to create a place where every guest feels like family. We are truly grateful for the incredible support from our guests and our community, because without them, none of this growth would be possible.”