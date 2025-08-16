This Week's Hot Headlines
Veteran chef returns to Houston with new mission and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week. A chef returns to town and a burger fave goes brick-and-mortar. Plus, step inside a sprawling mecca for antiques. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then head here for the best weekend events.
1. Veteran chef returns to Houston with a purpose — help Ronnie get a star. Ronnie Killen is adding some serious culinary firepower to his restaurant group by adding chef Ryan Hildebrand as the new culinary director.
2. Meet the self-taught Houston chef slinging burgers in the Second Ward. On this episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef Joseph Boudreaux joins Eric Sandler to discuss Boo’s Burgers, which recently opened on the Navigation Esplanade.
3. Houston's massive antiques mall is full of hidden treasures. Vintage and antique enthusiasts love the thrill of the hunt, and at the sprawling Antique Gallery in Spring, the odds are ever in their favor.
The Antique Gallery houses 240 vendors. Photo by Emily Cotton
4. Nobie's dynamic duo shakes up Montrose with speakeasy-style tiki bar. One of Houston’s most prominent culinary couples has launched their latest project — a tiki-inspired speakeasy.
5. Texas falls down the list of best U.S. states to live in for 2025. After plummeting toward the bottom in WalletHub's 2024 ranking of the best and worst states to live, Texas has continued its downfall and now ranks as the 38th "best" state to live in for 2025.