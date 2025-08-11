come on inside
Nobie's dynamic duo shakes up Montrose with speakeasy-style tiki bar
One of Houston’s most prominent culinary couples has launched their latest project — a tiki-inspired speakeasy. The Road to Nowhere is the latest project from Nobie’s owners Sara and Martin Stayer.
Located within the Toasted Coconut, the couple’s tiki-influenced bar and restaurant in Montrose, The Road to Nowhere occupies the space previously devoted to Quiote, an intimate agave bar that had limited runs in 2020, 2022, and 2024. Head bartender Tiffany Kirk created the cocktail menu. She’s been at the Toasted Coconut since 2022 and also worked for Agricole Hospitality at Miss Carousel.
Instead of focusing on tequila and mezcal, The Road to Nowhere celebrates rum, with a menu built around tiki classics and tropical flavors. Options include the Kava Sutra Clarity, a coffee-flavored clarified cocktail made with Camus cognac (and more) as well as the Poor Unfortunate Soul, a Ramos Gin Fizz-variant made with Tanqueray 10 and Yellow Chartreuse.
In terms of design, Houston’s Pruitt Structures handled the buildout, including converting what had been the Toasted Coconut’s private dining room into the Road to Nowhere’s lounge — bringing its total seating capacity up to 48. Moon Papas Art contributed a couple of easter egg-style moments that patrons will discover if they order the right cocktail. Uncanned Music, the same company that built the sound systems for Nonno’s Family Pizza Tavern and Nobie’s, created the vintage hi-fi and a curated vinyl collection that powers the bar’s soundtrack.
One other big change from Quiote is that the new bar won’t serve. Thankfully, the Toasted Coconut’s top-notch smash burger, lamb flatbread, and other fan favorites are readily available either before or after having a couple of drinks at the new bar.
The Road to Nowhere is open Thursday through Sunday from 5 pm to midnight. Reservations are not accepted.