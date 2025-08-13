weekend event planner
These are the 15 best things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend in Houston is all about art and music.
On the art side, we have new exhibit openings over at Reeves Art + Design and Community Artists’ Collective. CAMHLAB will host a workshop featuring artist-in-residence Tay Butler. See a documentary on Texas artist Kermit Oliver at the MFAH.
As for music, we have live shows featuring Jason Aldean, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Swedish rock band Ghost, and a ‘90s mixtape concert at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Cactus Music is hosting a listening party for Jon Batiste’s latest album.
Well, it seems like you can’t stop the beat this weekend.
Thursday, August 14
Jo’s Houston presents Half-Birthday Drink Specials
Located on the corner of Studewood and E 10 1/2 St. in the Heights, Jo’s Houston is the first location of Bunkhouse Hotels' iconic Jo’s Coffee shop to open outside of Austin. In honor of its first half-birthday, Jo’s will be celebrating with half-off coffee from 7-10 am on Thursday. There will also be a specialty Birthday Cake Latte available throughout the weekend, plus festive birthday decorations to set the mood. 7 am.
Reeves Art + Design presents Jaymes Earl: "Roots and Rhymes" opening reception
Reeves Art + Design will present an exhibition that celebrates the profound influence of African and hip-hop cultures through the expressive medium of string art. The collection by Houston-based artist Jaymes Earl intricately weaves together vibrant threads that reflect the rhythms, colors, and narratives inspired by these rich cultures. Each piece serves as a homage to the dynamic spirit of hip-hop, echoing its boldness and creativity while drawing from traditional African patterns and storytelling. Through Tuesday, August 26. 6 pm.
River Oaks Theatre presents Film Strip: Hairspray
It's Baltimore, 1962, and a rebellious teenager with the biggest bouffant on the block attempts to win the coveted "Miss Auto Show" crown as she fights against racial discrimination. The great John Waters brought this 1988 musical romp (featuring Diving in his/her last role) to the screen. Now, Grimm and Ghoulia, headmistresses of The Sisterhood of Lili St. Cyr, will screen the flick this weekend, followed by a show featuring a cast of strip teasers. 8 pm.
Friday, August 15
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents A Portrait of a Postman
This fascinating new documentary profiles Texas artist/veteran postman Kermit Oliver. An alumnus of Texas Southern University who was mentored by professor and muralist John Biggers, Oliver created a remarkable body of work that includes paintings, works on paper, designs for Hermès silk scarves, and commissions. (Beyoncé’s mama Tina Knowles is a longtime collector.) Discussions with filmmaker Christopher Charles Scott and guests follow each screening. 7 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Improv Houston presents Marlon Wayans
After years of being the little brother of Keenan Ivory, Damon, and Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans is about to make some major moves at the multiplex. He and his bros will drop another Scary Movie (the horror-parody franchise they started way back in 2000) next summer. And, next month, he’ll get serious in the Jordan Peele-produced sports-related scary movie Him. Until then, catch him doing standup all weekend at Improv Houston. 7:30 and 9:45 pm (7, 9:30 and 11:30 pm Saturday; 7:30 pm Sunday).
Jason Aldean and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings in concert
Local country fans will have to make a choice this weekend: Which country star will they see on Friday night? Multi-platinum Grammy nominee Jason “Try That in a Small Town” Aldean will be performing at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, along with Nate Smith, RaeLynn, and Dee Jay Silver. However, if you like your country with some bluegrass and Americana mixed in, Gillian Welch and her musical partner David Rawlings will be over at Cullen Performance Hall, playing tunes from their 2024 album Woodland. 7:30 pm.
Classic Replay presents '90s Mixtape
Remember the thrill of going to the record store and tearing the plastic off a brand new CD? How about listening to the radio, hoping to hear the latest hits from Alanis Morissette, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears, Green Day, Nirvana, En Vogue, or NSYNC? Miller Outdoor Theatre will have those – and more. With a lineup of four Broadway vocalists putting their own spin on classics like “Smells like Teen Spirit” and “I Will Always Love You,” this show is nothing but the biggest bops of the decade. 8 pm.
Saturday, August 16
93' Til X Khói Barbecue
Chef Lung Ly of 93’ Til and pitmaster Don Nguyen of Khói Barbecue join forces for a one-day-only collaboration menu of Vietnamese barbecue. Available on a first-come-first-served basis, the pop-up marks a rare opportunity for diners to experience the culinary styles of both chefs, who will showcase their Vietnamese culture through dishes cooked with fire, smoke, and wok hei. 11 am.
Community Artists’ Collective presents JajaH: "As It Is" opening reception
A former member of Project Row Houses and co-founder of the Annunaki Artist Collective, JajaH (aka Joshua Gray) has exhibited widely, including his 2018 solo show “The Light Machine.” Community Artists’ Collective will present “As It Is,” showcasing the works of JajaH, who describes his work as exploring themes of self-awareness and inner transformation. The opening reception will feature an artist talk and musical performance. Through Saturday, September 27. 4 pm.
AEG presents An Evening with Dan Carlin
Dan Carlin is a podcast pioneer whose Dan Carlin's Hardcore History podcast has been downloaded more than 100 million times to date. Carlin’s passion for history, politics, and storytelling has provided audiences with unforgettable listening experiences and sparked a renewed appreciation for the past. This weekend, you can head over to Cullen Performance Hall and catch Carlin go into hard mode as he drops historical nuggets in front of a live audience. 7:30 pm.
Ghost in concert
This Swedish band is known for doing “theatrical rock,” which means a lot of makeup, costumes, and an arena rock-style theatricality. Whatever they’ve been doing, it’s working like gangbusters. Skeleta, their sixth, recently-released album, was also the first album they’ve done that reached the top of the US Billboard 200 chart. (The last time a Swedish band did this was Ace of Base’s The Sign in 1993.) Houstonians will be able to see them glam it up when they play Toyota Center this weekend. 8 pm.
Sunday, August 17
Gracie’s Corner Live: Gracie’s Global Adventure
Gracie’s Corner, the award-winning, family-favorite YouTube series, comes to Houston to present a live version of the show's beloved songs, characters, and educational magic. Created by Drs. Javoris and Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth and starring their daughter Graceyn "Gracie" Hollingsworth, Gracie’s Corner was launched to celebrate inclusivity, cultural representation, and educational empowerment through music. Noon and 4 pm.
CAMHLAB Public Program: History, Houston, and Collage with Tay Butler
Join CAMHLAB Artist in Residence Tay Butler for a workshop which blends historical images, documents, and ephemera of Houston's past with contemporary collage for a fun-filled analog exercise in archival study. From Freedmen's Town to Third Ward, downtown to Fifth Ward, participants will learn intimate details and happenings that make Houston the culturally rich metropolis it is now. Dive deep into the imagery of this past to create interesting and abstract collages to take home. 1 pm.
Cactus Music presents Jon Batiste Big Money Listening Party
Oscar/Grammy-winning soul man/former The Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste will drop Big Money, his seventh album, next Friday. Batiste melds classic and modern styles of R&B, Americana, soul, roots, jazz, gospel and more to create sounds of jubilee and diasporic expression. Drink Saint Arnold beer and chowing down on free slices from Star Pizza during the performance. 4 pm.