auditions open
Houston's World Cup fan festival searching for talented performers
In just four months, Houston will serve as one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup, the biggest sporting event on Earth. That kind of audience is a grand chance for every host city to show off some of its greatest musicians, dancers, and performers. This week, the official FIFA Fan Festival Houston announced a citywide search for talent who will perform across East Downtown during the World Cup from June 14 to July 4.
“The FIFA World Cup is about more than what happens on the pitch — it’s about the cities and communities that bring the tournament to life,” said Chris Canetti, president of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee. “This talent search is an opportunity to put Houston’s creativity and diversity on full display, giving local performers a global platform as fans from around the world gather here for this experience.”
The Fan Festival is an immersive, free experience that will encompass four blocks of EaDo. A full list of attractions and themed days is still to come, but the festival has promised the participation of Space Center Houston and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in addition to the performances from those chosen in the talent search.
Applications are now open at the official FIFA Houston website and will close on March 10. Video submissions are required, and the callback interview process will begin in early April. The final lineup will be announced in May. The selected performers will have a unique opportunity to reach an in-person, international audience.
“The FIFA Fan Festival will be a place where culture, community and celebration come together every day of the tournament” said Patti Smith, Director of Houston’s FIFA Fan Festival. “By centering local performers on our stage, we’re ensuring it will reflect the spirit of Houston and create moments that are truly unforgettable.”
Half a million people are expected to visit Houston during the World Cup, so it's little wonder the host committee is pulling out all the stops. Mindful of Houston's blistering summers, the Fan Festival will include ample shade, misting zones, and other amenities that will help fans and visitors enjoy the festival in EaDo.