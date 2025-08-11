gotta do better than that
Texas falls down the list of best U.S. states to live in for 2025
Texas' livability has taken a nosedive: After plummeting toward the bottom in WalletHub's 2024 ranking of the best and worst states to live in for 2024, Texas has continued its downfall and now ranks as the 38th "best" state to live in for 2025.
To put it another way, Texas is now considered the 13th worst place to live in the U.S.
WalletHub ranked all 50 states using 51 metrics to measure their affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety. Factors that were considered include housing affordability, the median debt per median earnings, income growth from 2019 to 2023, high school graduation rates, access to public transportation, and more.
Massachusetts once again claimed the No. 1 spot as the best place to live nationwide, followed by Idaho (No. 2), New Jersey (No. 3), Wisconsin (No. 4), and Minnesota (No. 5).
The Lone Star State fumbled in four out of the five categories, but at least its quality of life ranking (No. 9) still managed to nab a top-10 spot.
According to WalletHub, Texas has the 10th worst economy and the 10th worst education and health, ranking No. 40 in both categories. Confusingly, a separate WalletHub study claimed Texas had the 8th best economy in the nation.
Texas' affordability is only the 34th best in the U.S., and it ranked 38th for safety.
Meanwhile, New Mexico landed as the worst state to live in 2025. Joining the so-called "Land of Enchantment" at the bottom of the list are Louisiana (No. 49), Arkansas (No. 48), Mississippi (No. 47), and Alaska (No. 46).
Before one makes any final decisions on where to live, WalletHub suggests considering other factors than how a state ranked based on a single study.
"You’ll need to balance things like the cost of living with job opportunities, quality of education and safety," the report's author wrote. "Personal preference also comes into the equation, as you’ll want to live somewhere with the types of attractions, recreational opportunities and weather that suit you."