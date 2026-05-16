This Week's Hot Headlines
Houston bar owner speaks out after surprise arrest and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, from an unusual bar interaction to a new pizzeria and a neighborhood restaurant's goodbye. Read on for our most popular stories, then find the best things to do this weekend right here.
1. Houston bar owner speaks out about surprise arrest for health code violations. One of the most unusual interactions between a restaurant and City of Houston officials took place on May 6 when Betelgeuse Betelgeuse owner Chris Cusack was arrested for health code violations at his location on Washington Avenue. Cusack told CultureMap his side of the story.
2. Prolific Houston pizza chef fires up a new Italian restaurant in River Oaks. One of Houston’s most prolific pizzaiolos has quietly opened a new restaurant in River Oaks. Anthony Russo, founder of Russo’s New York Pizzeria, opened Anthony’s New York Italian in the former Pie Tap Pizza space at 3748 Westheimer.
Anthony's New York Italian is now open near Central Market. Courtesy of Anthony's New York Italian
3. Eclectic Houston neighborhood restaurant will shutter Bellaire store. A Houston neighborhood restaurant is saying goodbye to Bellaire after two years. KP’s Kitchen will close its location at 5427 Bissonnet on Sunday, May 31.
4. Houston hospitality 'dream team' saddles up for World Cup pop-up restaurant. Two Houston hospitality veterans are teaming up with one of the city’s soccer legends to throw an epic party during the FIFA World Cup. The Ranch Presents Pitch Live will be a 35,000-square-foot pop-up venue that mixes Texas hospitality with top-notch food, drinks, and entertainment.
5. Chef of Michelin-starred Texas BBQ joint pops up at Houston crawfish favorite. Evan LeRoy, chef and co-owner of Austin’s LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, will be at Josephine’s this Sunday, May 17 from 2-6 pm.