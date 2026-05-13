weekend event planner
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
Bowls! Bowls! Bowls!
The annual Empty Bowls Houston event is just one of many things Houstonians can dip into (sorry) this weekend. We got a few musical events, from a hometown rap star headlining the Toyota Center to a spring concert from the Treble Choir of Houston, as well as some interesting stage productions. This weekend also offers a fashion show, two crawfish collabs, and a belly flop contest.
And always remember: If your family tree forks, you might be a redneck.
Thursday, May 14
Asia Society Texas presents Runway to Asia
Runway to Asia honors Asian and Asian American innovators on the global fashion scene. Presented in partnership with Fashion Presenter Tootsies, this second year of Runway to Asia will spotlight the talent of international fashion designer Bach Mai, a Vietnamese American artist born and raised in Houston. Guests will enjoy lunch and a fashion experience blending cutting-edge designs with a celebration of artistry, passion, and journeys. 11:15 am.
Party on the Plaza: Galactic featuring Jelly Joseph
Party on the Plaza will feature an evening of funk, soul, and Gulf Coast grooves led by New Orleans collective Galactic featuring Jelly Joseph, a band steeped in the unique sounds of their city. Known for pushing the boundaries of funk with influences spanning jazz, rock, and soul, Galactic brings its electrifying live show to downtown Houston, alongside local favorite Bayou City Funk, with their horn-driven blend of blues, jazz fusion, and high-energy rhythm. 7 pm.
Don Toliver in concert
Don Toliver is one of Houston’s own. Signed to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records, the psychedelic rap star has been crushing it as of late. Earlier this year, he dropped his fifth album Octane, which became his first number-one album on the Billboard 200 chart. All 18 tracks have also charted on the Billboard 100. Most recently, he brought the house down as a headliner at Rolling Loud Orlando. And, now, he’s coming home to do the same thing over at Toyota Center. 7:30 pm.
Friday, May 15
Empty Bowls Houston Preview Party
Empty Bowls Houston, one of Houston’s best-loved grassroots fundraising events, will return for the 20th year on Saturday. At the Empty Bowls Houston Preview Party, attendees can enjoy light bites, beer and wine, live music, and have the first opportunity to see and purchase the array of handmade bowls for the event. There will also be a pottery throwdown event with local potters. BTW, all of the ticket sales ($50) and bowl sales will benefit Houston Food Bank. 6 pm.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Our Land
Filmmaker Lucrecia Martel (The Headless Woman) explores the 2009 murder of Javier Chocobar, a member of Argentina’s Indigenous Chuschagasta community, who tried to defend himself and his community from being forcibly evicted by a local landowner and two former police officers. The documentary triangulates the murder trial, the lives of Chocobar and the Chuschagasta people, and the colonialist legacy of land and property theft across Latin America. 7 pm (5 pm Sunday).
The Ensemble Theatre presents Who All Over There?
When Dean, a young professional, and Danya, an aspiring singer, go on a refreshingly candid first date, they keep it real about the dynamics of a potential interracial relationship. As they grow comfortable in their budding love, the real world brings a whirlwind of inflammatory race relations, opinionated family and friends, and troublesome pasts. This production shines a light on the story of what happens when cultures clash in the name of love in today’s times. Through Sunday, May 31. 7:30 pm (2 & 7:30 pm Saturday; 3 pm Sunday).
Theatre Suburbia presents An Evening of Favorite Carol Burnett Skits
The Carol Burnett Show entertained audiences for more than a decade and was celebrated for its humor and chemistry among the cast members. It has been recognized as one of the greatest television shows of all time, influencing future comedy programs. This weekend’s two shows will be the last chance to catch Theatre Suburbia’s tribute to a beloved part of television history, featuring a variety of favorite sketches. 8 pm.
Saturday, May 16
Alley Theatre presents Dear Alien
After captivating audiences nationwide with her what-if Shakespearean scenario Born with Teeth, playwright Liz Duffy Adams returns to the Alley in her thought-provoking world premiere, Dear Alien. An isolated advice columnist races the clock to make one last deadline before facing financial ruin. In this existential comedy, we ask ourselves: What will we do when it all becomes too much? Through Sunday, May 31. 2 & 8 pm Saturday (7:30 Thursday; 8 pm Friday; 2 & 7 pm Sunday).
River Oaks Theatre presents Steal This Story, Please! With Amy Goodman and Carl Deal Live
Journalist Amy Goodman has reported some of the most consequential stories of our time. Steal This Story, Please! is a gripping portrait of the trailblazer whose unwavering commitment to truth-telling spans three decades of turbulent history. From the frontlines of global conflicts to the organized chaos of her daily news show Democracy Now!, Goodman broadcasts stories and voices routinely silenced by commercial media. Goodman and director Carl Deal will be around for a post-screening Q&A. 3:45 & 7 pm.
Heidi Vaughan Fine Art presents “Vivian Wise: Growing Up Wise” opening reception
Heidi Vaughan Fine Art will present an exhibition of paintings, photographic image transfers, assemblage sculptures, poetry, and original music by artist/poet/songwriter Vivian Wise. This exhibition marks a turning point for Wise, who was once bedridden for 198 days and diagnosed with seven autoimmune diseases a decade ago. She returned to what she loved most: poetry, visual art, and songwriting. She credits all three disciplines as the reason she is still creating ten years later. Through Saturday, June 20. 5 pm.
Little Woodrow’s Tomball presents Belly Flop Contest
Little Woodrow’s in Tomball is making a big splash this summer with a high-energy belly flop competition. Participants will showcase their best flop and compete for prizes including a wrestling-style championship belt and cash — $500, $150, and $50 for the first, second and third-place winners, respectively. Flops will be judged based on splash size, wow factor, and creativity. Contestants are encouraged to register in advance for the competition but can sign up at the event. The $10 entry fee will be donated to a local fire department. 6 pm.
Sunday, May 17
Best Regards and Hot and Buttered present Crawfish Sundays
Heights cocktail lounge Best Regards is teaming up with Hot and Buttered for a two-part crawfish collab this spring. Expect Hot and Buttered's signature boiled crawfish, seasoned in-house across a spice spectrum from mild to "lip burn," paired with craft cocktails – Frozen Paloma, Crawfish Bloody Mary, Blood Orange Margarita, Berry Spritz – from the Best Regards bar program, built to match the heat. 2 pm.
Josephine's presents Backyard Boil with Evan LeRoy
Evan LeRoy, pitmaster and co-owner of Austin's Michelin-starred LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, will be in Houston to serve up some crawfish alongside Josephine's executive chef Lucas McKinney. In addition to boiled crawfish, LeRoy will serve four dishes — Smoked Crawfish Boil Sausage on a Stick, Brisket and Cheddar Croquettes, Oysters on the Half Shell, and Smoked Salsa Matcha with Beef Tallow — all priced a la carte. Tickets are free, but reservations are required via Resy. 2 & 4 pm.
Treble Choir of Houston presents Spring Concert
The Treble Choir of Houston, under the direction of founder and artistic director Marianna Parnas-Simpson, will present its annual Spring Concert. The concert celebrates the choir’s accomplishments of the past year, featuring songs from the 2025-26 repertoire, as well as vocal and instrumental solos from the choristers. The Treble Choir of Houston is an ensemble of young women in grades 6-12, dedicated to transforming lives through excellence and choral singing and music education. 3 pm.
Smart Financial Centre presents Jeff Foxworthy
Jeff Foxworthy is the redneck king – and we mean that in the kindest way. The Atlanta-born comic is one of the most successful comedians in America, the best‑selling comedy recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy nominee, and the author of more than 26 books. And let’s not forget when he got his Original Kings of Comedy on and headlined the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Ron White, Bill Engvall, and Larry the Cable Guy. He’ll close the weekend out by doing what he does best: telling redneck jokes in Sugar Land. 8 pm.