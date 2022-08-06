3 cherished Montrose family restaurants' closure leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Cherished trio of Montrose Italian family restaurants will soon shutter to make way for new dining district. The historic restaurants will be transformed into a new complex of six food and beverage concepts, the first of which is slated to open by the end of the year.

2. Heights neighborhood favorite restaurant/market announces sudden shutter. The cafe's longtime general manager will open a new restaurant in the space called Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar.

3. 2 Houston chefs at high-profile restaurants make major moves. The Annie Café & Bar finds its man, while one of the city's most talented young chefs suddenly departs his post in the Heights.

4. Houston's elite hospitals score No. 1 spots in prestigious new list of best in U.S. and Texas. Our Medical Center boasts the best adult and children’s hospital in Texas and the best cancer center in America.

5. 13 hottest White Linen Night events in the Heights, from pub crawls to pup parties. The event is centered around 19th Street, but the whole neighborhood will be full of revelers.