Membership has privileges
Sophisticated new sports bar brings VIP perks to Uptown Park
Two Houston hospitality veterans are teaming up to bring a sophisticated new sports bar and cocktail lounge. The Uptown Sporting Club is on track to open in late May.
Located in the Uptown Park shopping center, Uptown Sporting Club is the latest project from restaurateurs Daniel Chang (Uptown Sushi, Sushi Rebel) and Roveen Abante (Sushi Rebel, Conservatory Galleria, Burger Chan). The duo previously operated Duchess, a globally-inspired steak-and-seafood restaurant that previously operated in the space (1131 Uptown Park Blvd).
“Uptown Sporting Club is designed to be more than a bar — it’s a social experience,” Abante said in a statement. “From kickoff to last call, we’re creating a place where every moment feels like a celebration, win or lose.”
As part of creating that social experience, Uptown Sporting Club will offer different experiences throughout the day. At happy hour, it will operate as a typical, upscale sports bar with TVs showing all of the night’s games. Later in the evening and on weekends, it will feel more like a nightclub, with DJs, bottle service, and state-of-the-art LED lighting and sound.
Sports fan will be able to watch major events from around the world, including NFL, NBA, MLB, Premier League, UFC, boxing, and, of course, the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Designers Dawn Arcieri and Monique Luening of Sparrow Studio have created a space that will feature tufted leather seating, wood finishes, and polished brass. As seen in the renderings above, its decor will nod to the sports world with memorabilia and framed photos of famous athletes.
The concept will also offer a VIP membership program. Perks include private liquor lockers, discounts on food and drinks, priority reservations, and members-only events such as liquor tastings. Details on how to join and pricing will be announced in the coming weeks.
Abante tells CultureMap that the menu will feature an upgraded, globally-inspired take on bar food. Expect dishes such as Korean Buffalo chicken tenders and other flavors, brisket nachos, mezze platter, charcuterie boards, flatbreads, a wagyu smash burger, steak frites, and, for dessert, tempura-fried Twinkies.