Home on the Range
Houston firm creates an eco-friendly escape on historic Texas tract
When Scott Frankel completed construction on his ranch property less than an hour’s drive West of Houston, the premier luxury home builder knew that the pristine wilderness surrounding the Brazos River in Washington County was something to be shared—and protected. A few years and 1,836 acres later, Frankel Design Build’s Gates Crossing development offers 40 premium ranch sites surrounding a 600-acre private game reserve.
Developed on land originally settled by Amos Gates, one of Stephen F. Austin’s “Old Three Hundred,” the property honors its past with thoughtfully-preserved landmarks, including the historic Gates-Perry Family Cemetery and partnerships with the Texas Historical Society. Frankel Design Build made a financial contribution to support the Society’s restoration of nearby Washington-on-the-Brazos and the construction of a new museum celebrating the area's foundational role in Texas statehood.
The complete restoration of the Gates-Perry Cemetery is something Frankel is particularly proud of. While not forgotten, the cemetery had fallen into disrepair, and a handful of haphazard restoration attempts failed to stand the test of time. Frankel Design Build tapped into their network of specialty masonry trades to restore the cemetery walls to their former glory. A dedication ceremony ensued, and Revolutionary War hero William Gates was honored with an America 250 grave marking, a prestigious recognition from the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution. The four-acre cemetery and surrounding park are managed by the HOA and will never be developed.
For a master-planned community, the word “undeveloped” gets tossed around a lot during a conversation with Frankel, who is co-president of Frankel Design Build with his brother Keven. The 40 ranch sites, ranging from 15 to 160-acres, plus Gates Reserve are the draw. Exclusive to residents, the reserve offers premier hunting, horse riding and ATV trails, a shooting range, and uninterrupted access to native wildlife and riverside terrain. Individual sites include stocked ponds for fishing, plus a larger pond site being developed in the reserve for duck hunting—those are the amenities, no fuss.
“We wanted to cut down on common areas that aren’t something that can be enjoyed on your own,” Frankel tells CultureMap. “Instead of going in and doing what a lot of people do in new neighborhoods, which is put in the token pickle ball courts, tennis courts, basketball area — or worse, a restaurant — you’re sort of going out there to not do that. There are cute towns [like Chappell Hill] that are really close, that’s where you want to be for that. You’re doing this to kind of get out of the city, but the idea is to go out there and walk around in shorts and flip-flops, it’s more of a place to not be seen.”
The surrounding natural landscape is further protected through Frankel’s environmentally-conscious building practices. The firm remains the only production builder in Texas certified under the LEED for Homes program, providing significant energy efficiency, insurance, and tax benefits to buyers while safeguarding the natural surroundings. Frankel shares that each home will be LEED certified, as long as it does not exceed the maximum size requirement, which he finds unlikely.
“It’s as sustainable of a home that can be built out there,” he explains. “It’s Mother Nature, and we need to be mindful of her needs. We’ve done a good job of creating an architectural style that’s very cohesive. We are just developing a place to be a part of, just a small gated community. It’s just a different lifestyle, and so far we’ve been able to find clients that are really catching on to it. Its been really cool.”
Each home in Gates Crossing is built through Frankel’s fully-integrated design-build process, encompassing architecture, interior design, construction, pool and outdoor living, and post-completion support through Frankel Home Care, a 24/7 concierge maintenance service powered by an intuitive digital portal. The firm also owns and operates AVEA Pools & Outdoor Living, offering design and construction for outdoor environments seamlessly aligned with each home.
“The neighborhood is really about creating a long term place, where 10 years from now — when these are family ranches — people will forget about it as a development, but they will look at it as a very successful, safe place where everything is insulated and looks harmonious.”
The newly-restored Washington-on-the-Brazos is one of Gates Crossing’s non-amenity-amenities. Known as “The Birthplace of Texas,” after the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed there on March 2, 1836 (eagle-eyed readers will note that the year matches the acreage of Gates Crossing), the Republic of Texas Complex includes a visitors center, the Star of the Republic Museum, Independence Hall, Barrington Living History Farm, and so much more.
“The people who run it are fantastic,” says Frankel. “These are archeologists and historians who have been out there and are basically rebuilding the town square, it’s unbelievable. What they are doing will become a real attraction, like The Alamo.”
Ranch sites begin at $850,000. Two speculative homes have been completed and are priced at $3,150,000. The main showhouse has been thoughtfully decorated by Houston interior designer Alexandra Killion, and potential buyers can set up viewing appointments with Samantha Medve, Medve Real Estate LLC (sam@gatescrossing.com) and Courtney Robertson, Compass Real Estate (courtney@gatescrossing.com).