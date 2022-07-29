Heights neighborhood favorite restaurant/market announces sudden shutter

A Heights staple restaurant and cafe will soon serve its final meals, but the space will be revived under new ownership. Revival Market will close this Sunday, July 31.

Revival owner Agricole Hospitality has elected not to renew its lease on the space at 550 Heights Blvd. Instead, Revival general manager Layne Cruz will leave the company to open a new restaurant in the space.

“Layne, who started with our company in 2014 as a server at Coltivare, grew into the role of Revival’s Assistant Manager before serving as General Manager for the last five years," Agricole owners Ryan Pera, Morgan Weber, and Vincent Huynh said in a statement. "Since then, she’s gone above and beyond for our guests and our team every single day, and there is nobody else we’d rather see lead the Revival space into its new chapter than Layne.”

Opened in 2011 by Weber and Pera, Revival Market operated as both a market for high-quality grocery items and a cafe that served breakfast and lunch with a full coffee program. Over time, the concept added beer and wine to its offerings.

"Our neighborhood has evolved immeasurably since our doors opened in March of 2011,” the trio added. “It has been amazing to live life with our guests over that time — celebrating with them, on occasion grieving with them, watching their toddlers grow into young adults. Running Revival has been one of the most impactful experiences of our lives, and it was truly what birthed what is now known as Agricole Hospitality.”

After some interior renovations, Cruz expects to open the new, still unnamed restaurant, in mid-August. All of Revival Market's current employees are being offered jobs at the new establishment, according to a release. Details on the cuisine and style of service have yet to be released, but Cruz will continue the coffee program and maintain aspects of the wine list.

"I am beyond grateful to the Agricole team for giving me a leg up in my dream of owning a restaurant, and especially in a spot that’s already familiar to me and has a wonderful variety of regular clientele,” Cruz said. “I'm excited to jazz up their daily stop, and to continue to build upon the amazing following that Agricole and I have nurtured together over the past 8 years."

As for Agricole, it will open EZ’s Liquor Lounge next to Coltivare later this summer. The casual bar will be led by veteran bartender Matt Tanner and feature vintage design elements.