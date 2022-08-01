Cherished trio of Montrose Italian family restaurants will soon shutter to make way for new dining district

Three staple Montrose Italian restaurants will soon shutter to make way for a new dining district. Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino will close on Friday, August 5.

The Vincent Mandola family, owner of the approximately two-and-a-half acre tract, has sold it to an affiliate of real estate development firms Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners.

Together, the firms plan to redevelop the property, including the nearby Printing Museum and The HAY Center building (known to some as the old American Legion building). Dubbed the Harlow District, plans call for the development to include six food and beverage concepts, the first of which is slated to open in late 2022. The restaurants will share more than 250 parking spots, according to a site plan provided by the developers. TKG operates a number of successful bars and restaurants, including Heights Bier Garten, Holman Draft Hall, and the upcoming Bayou Heights Bier Garten on Washington Avenue.

Vincent Mandola and his wife Mary opened Nino's in 1977 to serve Sicilian-inspired specialities such as fried artichokes and the signature veal chop. Over time, the family opened Vincent's to serve homestyle Italian fare and Grappino di Nino, a casual wine bar that serves small plates. Daughters Vinceanne Mandola and Dana Mandola Corbett joined the family business in the early '90s.

"We would like to thank our amazing family, friends, guests, and staff for the past 45 years," Mary Mandola said in a statement. "We are so proud of what we have accomplished over the years. We are excited to see the new venues created within the establishments that hold so many of our cherished memories."

A member of one of Houston's most prominent restaurant families, Vincent Mandola died in 2020 due to a heart attack. His family members established some of Houston's most well-known restaurants, including Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen (now closed), Damian's, Carrabba's, and Ragin Cajun.