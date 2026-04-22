weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
Thursday is National Picnic Day, and we only hope that the rain will take a breather so Houstonians can find a scenic spot around town (Discovery Green or The Ismaili Center, Houston, for example) where they can drop thecheckered blanket, lay out in the sun, and pull out goodies from that basket. (People around here have baskets, right?)
If you prefer other outings, this weekend’s happenings include a couple of arts festivals, a couple of outdoor markets, and a three crawfish parties that are certain to be boiling blowouts.
Thursday, April 23
Public Art of the University of Houston System presents A Conversation with Mary Miss
Public Art of the University of Houston System will present a conversation with artist Mary Miss and experts in the fields of social sculpture, community building, and sustainability and resilience. Based in New York, Miss is known for her interdisciplinary work in land art, site-specific installation, and public art. Miss will be joined by artist/Project Row Houses founder Rick Lowe and Jaime González, the first-ever executive director of the UH Institute for Ecological Resilience. 5 pm.
Elgin Street Studios presents “Dealing with Reality” opening reception
Having trouble with reality lately? According to the title, this group exhibition from Elgin Street Studios is also going through it. Within this exhibition, there are two realities that matter: the physical and metaphysical. Sculpture rests on the intersection of these realities, bridging dialogue between material and experience, uncovering the universal. Artists include Walter McNairy, Katie Hagar, Makena Vargo, Sunday Riot, Hallie Raybourn, Sarah Welch, Liz Hayes, and Charles VanMeter. Through Friday, May 1. 5:30 pm.
The ALLICE Collective presents A Social Experience: The HeART of Community
A Social Experience 2026: The HeART of Community will honor community leaders and celebrate the healing power of connection. HeART reflects both the heart of community care and the art of creative expression. Storytelling and music are woven throughout the night to create moments that feel shared rather than staged. People will engage with interactive elements, and take part in an evening that feels alive and participatory. Proceeds from the evening support The ALLICE Collective’s community-based, mental wellness work. 7 pm.
Friday, April 24
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Latin Wave: New Films from Latin America
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will present the 19th annual Latin Wave: New Films from Latin America, screening films that reflect the region’s vibrant cinema landscape. The lineup for the 2026 edition includes nine recent releases from the region, including Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Oscar-nominated The Secret Agent, Laura Casabé‘s The Virgin of the Quarry Lake, and Enrique Bellande’s digitally restored Camisea, making its U.S. premiere. 7 pm (3 pm Saturday; 1 pm Sunday).
59th Annual WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival
WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival is in its 59th year as one of the longest-running, independent film festivals in the world. Even after losing its founder Hunter Todd, who passed away last year, its focus still remains on elevating emerging voices and connecting them with audiences in a meaningful way. Things will kick off with an opening-night screening of the Portuguese aviation biopic Star Sailors - Past the Horizon. Through Sunday, May 3. 7:30 pm (11 am Saturday; 10:30 am Sunday).
Improv Houston presents Kam Patterson
Orlando comedian Kam Patterson rose to stand-up prominence as a regular on Tony Hinchcliffe’s Austin-based Kill Tony show, gaining recognition for his sharp, high-energy sets, and crowd work. He’s currently a featured cast member on Saturday Night Live, a gig he’s publicly admitted is more than what he bargained for. Nevertheless, he still hits the stand-up spots whenever the show is on break. You can see him all this weekend over at Improv Houston. 7:30 & 9:45 pm (7 pm & 9:30 pm Saturday; 7:30 pm Sunday).
David Byrne in concert
David Byrne will be 74 years old in May, and the man is still out here doing it live. The inventive, innovative, Oscar/Grammy/Tony winner spent the last two weekends headlining at Coachella’s outdoor stage, hipping these youngsters to the classics he created as frontman for new-wave/art-rock band the Talking Heads. This weekend, Byrne comes to Sugar Land in support of his 2025 album, Who Is the Sky?, which has him collaborating with New York ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. 8 pm.
Saturday, April 25
MECA Houston presents Día del Niño Festival
MECA Houston will host its annual Día del Niño Festival, featuring hands-on visual arts activities and Spanish-language theater workshops that encourage self-expression and learning through the arts. The day will also include live performances by MECA students, including ballet folklórico and a theater presentation by theatre group Somos Todos alongside MECA’s youth performers, offering a glimpse into the next generation of Houston artists. 11 am.
Winnie's presents Third Annual Mudbug Madness
The Midtown bar and restaurant is going crawfish crazy. The all-day affair features special prices on crawfish — $9/lb for three pounds or $8/lb for five pounds — along with specials such as a General Tso's crawfish po' boy and crawfish-pimento grilled cheese po' boy. DJ Good Grief will spin from 11 am-4 pm, followed by Marcus Ardoin and Da Zydeco Legendz from 5-8 pm. 11 am.
Tastes & Treasures Pop-Up Artisan Market
This event features a lineup of talented local vendors offering unique jewelry, home décor, natural beauty products, and handcrafted art. Enjoy live music as you shop, sip, and savor one-of-a-kind finds while celebrating a milestone year of community and local craftsmanship. Admission is free, plus enjoy one hour of complimentary parking in the Lyric Garage with any food or beverage purchase. 11:30 am.
12th Annual Crawfish & Brews
Now in its 12th year, Crawfish & Brews is an annual crawfish party that celebrates the Creole boil tradition and its place in Houston's cultural fabric. Created and hosted by Boo’s Burgers chef Joseph Boudreaux, the event brings together a rotating lineup of guest chefs, live music, and original art activations — all set on the grounds of landmark Houston arts organization Project Row Houses. Cash Money Records co-founder/DJ Mannie Fresh will make his Crawfish & Brews debut on the main stage. 2 pm.
River Oaks Theatre presents Spacewoman with Live Q&A
Astronaut Eileen Collins was the first woman to pilot and command an American spacecraft. She smashed many glass ceilings in the US Air Force and at NASA in her career, culminating in four increasingly dramatic and dangerous space shuttle missions. This documentary from director Hannah Berryman shares the emotional journey experienced by Eileen’s family, and explores what level of risk is acceptable in human endeavor. Collins will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. 3:45 pm.
Sunday, April 26
River Oaks District and Sterling’s Market present The Market at River Oaks District
River Oaks District and Sterling’s Market will introduce The Market at River Oaks District, a new farmer’s market that brings together some of Houston’s small businesses in the epicenter of H-Town. This family- and dog-friendly experience is open to the public and designed for area residents to enjoy a relaxed morning stroll while discovering curated selections of fresh, artisan, and specialty finds. The market will take place in The Park and throughout District Lane every second and fourth Sunday through Sunday, October 25. 11 am.
Houston Grand Opera presents The Barber of Seville
Outrageous disguises, intercepted love letters, and comic misunderstandings — Rossini’s The Barber of Seville has them all. The opera follows the dashing Count Almaviva, who’s in love with the mysterious beauty Rosina. Unfortunately, Dr. Bartolo, her pompous old guardian keeps close watch over her, as he plans to marry her himself. Enter Figaro, everyone’s favorite scheming barber, who puts his clever tricks to use in the name of true love. Through Sunday, May 10. 2 pm. (Friday, 7:30 pm).
Italian Cultural & Community Center presents Open House
The Italian Cultural & Community Center’s annual Open House is a free community event that invites guests to explore Italian culture through food, vendors, and interactive experiences. Attendees can browse a curated selection of Italian vendors, including local businesses, boutique brands, and nationally recognized companies offering specialty foods and cultural products. Unique highlights include Ferrari tours hosted by private owners and opportunities to connect with Houston’s Italian community. 2 pm.
Best Regards presents Best Noods
The stylish Heights lounge is teaming up with Houston crawfish legends Crawfish & Noodles for an afternoon of Viet-Cajun mudbugs, brunch dishes with crawfish, and plenty of cocktails. Choices include crawfish beignets, boiled crawfish in Crawfish & Noodle's house seasoning, a crawfish Bloody Mary, a lemongrass spritz, and frozen Vietnamese coffee (spiked with vodka). 2 pm.